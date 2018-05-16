By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Free From Kitchen Co. Advent Calendar 93G

The Free From Kitchen Co. Advent Calendar 93G
£ 1.95
£2.10/100g
  • Energy486kJ 117kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.7g
    11%
  • Saturates4.6g
    23%
  • Sugars7.0g
    8%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2430kJ / 583kcal

Product Description

  • 24 Milk Free Choc Shapes Made With Cocoa And Rice Flour
  • Free From Advent Calendar A Tasty Milk Chocolate Alternative
  • A Tasty Milk Chocolate Alternative
  • A tasty milk chocolate alternative
  • Wheat, milk and gluten free
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 93G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Rice Flour, Cocoa Massa, Inulin, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavourings.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in China

Number of uses

5 Servings

Name and address

  • RBL,
  • The Pump House,
  • 16 Queens Avenue,
  • Christchurch,
  • Dorset,
  • BH23 1BZ.

Return to

Net Contents

93g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2430kJ / 583kcal486kJ / 117kcal
Fat38.7g7.7g
Saturates23.0g4.6g
Carbohydrate54.3g10.9g
Sugars35.1g7.0g
Fibre1.9g0.4g
Protein3.5g0.7g
Salt0.1g<0.01g

