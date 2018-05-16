The Free From Kitchen Co. Advent Calendar 93G

- Energy486kJ 117kcal6%
- Fat7.7g11%
- Saturates4.6g23%
- Sugars7.0g8%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2430kJ / 583kcal
Product Description
- 24 Milk Free Choc Shapes Made With Cocoa And Rice Flour
- Wheat, milk and gluten free
- Vegan
- Pack size: 93G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Rice Flour, Cocoa Massa, Inulin, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavourings.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in China
Number of uses
5 Servings
Name and address
- RBL,
- The Pump House,
- 16 Queens Avenue,
- Christchurch,
- Dorset,
- BH23 1BZ.
Return to
- www.retailbrands.co.uk
Net Contents
93g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|2430kJ / 583kcal
|486kJ / 117kcal
|Fat
|38.7g
|7.7g
|Saturates
|23.0g
|4.6g
|Carbohydrate
|54.3g
|10.9g
|Sugars
|35.1g
|7.0g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.4g
|Protein
|3.5g
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.1g
|<0.01g
