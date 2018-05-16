Harry Potter Cold Change Goblet

Product Description
- High Quality Drinking Glass
- Raise a chalice to the world of witchcraft and wizardry with this beautifully designed Harry Potter colour change glass.
- The themed glass features the iconic Hogwarts crest, including the symbols of each of the four school houses: Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin; The crest also features the famous school motto - 'Draco dormiens nunquam titillandus' (Never Tickle a Sleeping Dragon).
- When a cold drink is added, the design will come to life, with each of the four quadrants changing to their respective colours of scarlet, green, yellow and blue, all within the gold outline of the crest.
- H17cm x W9cm x D9cm
- Add a cold drink to see the design change colour
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Not suitable for dishwasher or microwave use. Clean before first use.
