Rimmel Mascara Wow Black 12Ml

Scandaleyes Wow Wings Mascara Black Want the London look? Free Your Wow with the New Scandaleyes Wow Wings mascara from Rimmel London. Get instant Wow lashes thanks to its unique 2-side brush: load up with the winged side, flare out with the curved side. Up to 11 times the volume! If your lashes have been missing that special Wow effect lately then turn to Scandaleyes Wow Wings mascara for ultra volumized & winged out lashes Rimmel London is an inner confidence that how we look is always cool, irreverent, never predictable and always evolving. Rimmel is not perfection or intimidating, it is like London: young, urban, eclectic, edgy. It is expression with no rules, it is real, it is accessible. Live the London Look

Free Your Wow with the New Scandaleyes Wow Wings mascara from Rimmel London. Get instant Wow lashes thanks to its unique 2-side brush: load up with the winged side, flare out with the curved side. Up to 11 times the volume!

Live the London Look

Instant winged out lashes Unique 2-side brush: Load up with the winged side, flare out with the curved side Instant Wow Volume: Patented volumising formula with innovative polymer complex to build up extreme volume quickly The most volumising Rimmel mix for ultra volumised & winged out lashes Up to 11 times the volume Long lasting, smudge-proof, flake-proof, easy to remove

Pack size: 12ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Paraffin, Glyceryl Stearate, Copernicia Cerifera Cera/Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax/Cire De Carnauba, PVP, Cera Alba/Beeswax/Cire D'Abeille, Propylene Glycol, Tribehenin, Polysorbate 20, Stearic Acid, Ammonium Acrylates Copolymer, Panthenol, Caprylyl Glycol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium Hydroxide, Talc, Mica, Hydrolyzed Collagen (derived from Fish), Ascorbyl Glucoside, Gossypium Herbaceum (Cotton) Powder, Serica Powder/Silk Powder/ Poudre De Soie, Retinyl Palmitate, Pantolactone, Glycerin, Hydrogenated Olive Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Sodium Sulfate, Ceramide NG, Olea Europaea (Olive) Oil Unsaponifiables, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Bambusa Arundinacea Stem Extract, Silica, Tocopherol, [May contain +/-: Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Ferric Ferrocyanide (CI 77510), Carmine (CI 75470), Chromium Hydroxide Green (CI 77289), Chromium Oxide Greens (CI 77288), Ultramarines (CI 77007)]

Net Contents

12ml

Preparation and Usage