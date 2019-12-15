By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Essentials Shaving Foam 250Ml

3(6)Write a review
Tesco Essentials Shaving Foam 250Ml
£ 0.70
£0.28/100ml

Product Description

  • Tesco Essential shaving foam
  • Tesco Essentials Shaving Foam has been formulated to help you achieve a smooth shave, suitable for daily use.
  • lightly fragranced all skin types
  • Formulated to help you achieve a smooth shave, suitable for daily use.
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Palmitic Acid, Triethanolamine, Stearic Acid, Butane, Sorbitol, Isobutane, Propane, Glycerin, Ceteth-20, Parfum, Potassium Hydroxide, PEG-12 Dimethicone, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Sulfate.

Storage

Do not store in direct sunlight Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • * Wet skin to be shaved with warm water. * Dispense foam onto the fingertips, and massage into skin to help soften the hairs. * Shave and rinse off any remaining product. * Pat skin dry. * For best result use with Tesco Essentials razors and blades. * Use only as directed.

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250ml

6 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Cancel Gillette

5 stars

Anything beats Gillette, there should be a button to filter all P&G products.

Bring back the old stuff.

1 stars

Their value shaving foam used to be the best. This stuff is like toy foam you would find inside a toy. Doesn't stick on the face just falls straight off.

Unbelievable thickness. You will know after 1st us

5 stars

Unbelievable thickness. You will know after 1st use, just how little ammount you need to use. Forget all the *brand* names, get this, for price and quality, cannot be beat.

Bring back the old one

1 stars

Very poor compared to the product it replaced (Tesco Sensitive Shave Foam Easy Glide with Aloe Vera). Much less smooth and foamy, leading to patchier coverage. Bring back the old product please!

Fantastic value for money.

5 stars

This shaving foam is fantastic value for money and performs better than more expensive ‘name’ products with fancy claims and formulas. Believe me, I have tried a few. It is a rich silky foam that goes a long way so will last and you will get a close comfortable shave with this.

NOT A PATCH ON EVERYDAY FOAM

2 stars

Thick not creamy bring back everyday shaving foam that was amazing

