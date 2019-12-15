Tesco Essentials Shaving Foam 250Ml

Cancel Gillette
Anything beats Gillette, there should be a button to filter all P&G products.
Bring back the old stuff.
Their value shaving foam used to be the best. This stuff is like toy foam you would find inside a toy. Doesn't stick on the face just falls straight off.
Unbelievable thickness. You will know after 1st us
Unbelievable thickness. You will know after 1st use, just how little ammount you need to use. Forget all the *brand* names, get this, for price and quality, cannot be beat.
Bring back the old one
Very poor compared to the product it replaced (Tesco Sensitive Shave Foam Easy Glide with Aloe Vera). Much less smooth and foamy, leading to patchier coverage. Bring back the old product please!
Fantastic value for money.
This shaving foam is fantastic value for money and performs better than more expensive ‘name’ products with fancy claims and formulas. Believe me, I have tried a few. It is a rich silky foam that goes a long way so will last and you will get a close comfortable shave with this.
NOT A PATCH ON EVERYDAY FOAM
Thick not creamy bring back everyday shaving foam that was amazing