Xprt. For Men Sensitive Shave Foam 250Ml

Can Needs Fixing!
Nice enough - IF- you can get it out of the can. The button stop is extremely stiff, especially with wet hands, almost impossible to work unless you're a gorilla!
Leave it on the shelf
Yes one star as you wouldn't let me put zero stars. This product replaced one that was perfect. This foam is USELESS! Did anybody test it? It remains a fluffy foam and never creams up like it should, resulting in the most unsatisfying shave you could ever have. Had to dump it and buy a trusted brand. Very poor product.
let down....
mens essentials shave foam has been discontinued and looks like replaced by this one. foam is very watery and runs off your face plus it has a strange smell which can only be described as paint emulsion. weird. cheaper alternative im sorry, should have stuck with the essentials range.