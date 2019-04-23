By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Xprt. For Men Sensitive Shave Foam 250Ml

1.5(3)Write a review
Xprt. For Men Sensitive Shave Foam 250Ml
Product Description

  • XPRT FOR MEN SENSITIVE SHAVING FOAM
  XPRT FOR MEN Sensitive Shaving Foam has been engineered specifically for men with sensitive skin to help: Give a close and comfortable shave. Reduce friction caused by your blades whilst shaving. Formulated with Aloe Vera and Vitamin E, to help moisturise and soothe skin, leaving it feeling smooth after shaving. Dermatologically tested. 0% Alcohol.
  • aloe vera and vitamin E rich and creamy lather 0% ALCOHOL
  • XPRT FOR MEN Sensitive Shaving Foam has been engineered specifically for men with sensitive skin to help: - Give a close and comfortable shave. - Reduce friction caused by your blades whilst shaving. Formulated with Aloe Vera and Vitamin E, to help moisturise and soothe skin, leaving it feeling smooth after shaving. Dermatologically tested.
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Palmitic Acid, Triethanolamine, Stearic Acid, Butane, Sorbitol, Glycerin, Isobutane, Propane, Ceteth-20, Parfum, Potassium Hydroxide, PEG-12 Dimethicone, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium Sulfate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice.

Storage

Do not store in direct sunlight Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • * Wet skin to be shaved with warm water. * Dispense foam onto the fingertips, and massage into skin to help soften the hairs. * Shave and rinse off any remaining product. * Pat skin dry. * For best result use with XPRT FOR MEN razors and blades. * Use only as directed.
  • Have you tried the XPRT FOR MEN skin care range?

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250ml

3 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

Can Needs Fixing!

2 stars

Nice enough - IF- you can get it out of the can. The button stop is extremely stiff, especially with wet hands, almost impossible to work unless you're a gorilla!

Leave it on the shelf

1 stars

Yes one star as you wouldn't let me put zero stars. This product replaced one that was perfect. This foam is USELESS! Did anybody test it? It remains a fluffy foam and never creams up like it should, resulting in the most unsatisfying shave you could ever have. Had to dump it and buy a trusted brand. Very poor product.

let down....

2 stars

mens essentials shave foam has been discontinued and looks like replaced by this one. foam is very watery and runs off your face plus it has a strange smell which can only be described as paint emulsion. weird. cheaper alternative im sorry, should have stuck with the essentials range.

