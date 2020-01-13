Xprt. For Men Sensitive Shave Gel 200Ml

Good product
To me it seems just as good as the more expensive products
Low pressure
I have used this for some time, but the last few cans have produced a very low pressured, thin stream of gel - even after shaking. It becomes difficult & painful for me to press, because of arthritis in my thumbs. Otherwise it is a very good product, which is why I use it!
Faulty Container?
Gel is as expected just very difficult to get out of the container. Press very hard and it comes out as a very thin dribble. Gave up and threw away after several weeks of struggling with it. Probably just a faulty container. Nothing wrong with the gel itself once its out.
Will not buy this again, leaves your skin very dry
