Xprt. For Men Sensitive Shave Gel 200Ml

Xprt. For Men Sensitive Shave Gel 200Ml
£ 1.00
£0.50/100ml

Product Description

  • XPRT FOR MEN SENSITIVE SHAVING GEL
  XPRT FOR MEN Sensitive Shaving Gel has been engineered specifically for men with sensitive skin to help: Soften stubble to give a close, smooth shave. Reduce friction caused by your blades whilst shaving. Formulated with Aloe Vera, to help moisturise and soothe skin, leaving it feeling smooth after shaving. Dermatologically tested. 0% Alcohol.
  • aloe vera easy application for a more controlled shave 0% ALCOHOL
  • XPRT FOR MEN Sensitive Shaving Gel has been engineered specifically for men with sensitive skin to help: - Soften stubble to give a close, smooth shave. - Reduce friction caused by your blades whilst shaving. Formulated with Aloe Vera, to help moisturise and soothe skin, leaving it feeling smooth after shaving. Dermatologically tested.
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Palmitic Acid, Triethanolamine, Isopentane, Glycerin, Stearic Acid, Glyceryl Oleate, Isobutane, Parfum, Propylene Glycol, Sorbitol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, PEG-14m, Myristic Acid, Hydroxypropylcellulose, CI 42090, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice.

Storage

Do not store in direct sunlight Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  * Wet skin to be shaved with warm water. * Dispense gel onto the fingertips, and massage into skin to help soften the hairs. * Shave and rinse off any remaining product. * Pat skin dry. * For best result use with XPRT FOR MEN razors and blades. * Use only as directed.
Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200ml

Using Product Information

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Good product

4 stars

To me it seems just as good as the more expensive products

Low pressure

4 stars

I have used this for some time, but the last few cans have produced a very low pressured, thin stream of gel - even after shaking. It becomes difficult & painful for me to press, because of arthritis in my thumbs. Otherwise it is a very good product, which is why I use it!

Faulty Container?

3 stars

Gel is as expected just very difficult to get out of the container. Press very hard and it comes out as a very thin dribble. Gave up and threw away after several weeks of struggling with it. Probably just a faulty container. Nothing wrong with the gel itself once its out.

Will not buy this again, leaves your skin very dry

1 stars

Will not buy this again, leaves your skin very dry, bring back the Pro Formula for Men

