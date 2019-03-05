By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Xprt. Satin Wild Berry Shave Gel 200Ml

Xprt. Satin Wild Berry Shave Gel 200Ml
£ 1.10
£0.55/100ml

Product Description

  • XPRT SATIN WILD BERRY SHAVING GEL
  • XPRT SATIN Wild Berry Shaving Gel has been designed to help: Give a close and comfortable shave. Reduce friction caused by your blades whilst shaving. Formulated with added moisturisers, to help soothe skin and leave it feeling smooth after shaving. Dermatologically tested.
  • rich berry fragrance leaves skin feeling smooth with added moisturisers 0% Alcohol
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Palmitic Acid, Triethanolamine, Oleth-20, Isopentane, Paraffinum Liquidum, Isobutane, Glycereth-26, Parfum, Glycerin, Stearic Acid, Hydroxyethylcellulose, PEG-14m, Myristic Acid, Hydroxypropylcellulose, Limonene, CI 17200, CI 14700.

Storage

Do not store in direct sunlight Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use: * Wet skin to be shaved with warm water. * Dispense gel onto the fingertips, and massage into skin to help soften the hairs. * Shave and rinse off any remaining product. * Pat skin dry. * For best result use with XPRT SATIN razors and blades. * Use only as directed.

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200ml

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Would not buy again.

1 stars

Doesn't foam up well. Have to press ridiculously hard to get product out.

