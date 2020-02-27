Xprt. For Men Five Blade Razor Plus 9 Blades

Not for sensitive skin.
These give a fantastic shave. The only problem is I can't use them every day as they cut me to bits. Every other day and I'm fine. I'll be going o back to the three blade system which I could comfortably use every day.
Super razor with quality blades.
Super quality, the best value for money you will get and does a super job, blades last a long time and don't get clogged up as much as other well known brands! 10 out of 10 from me. I would say better than other 5 blade systems that you pay more for. Ignore bad reviews on here, this is a quality set worth every penny.
Brilliant Buy
Can’t understand the bad reviews I normally use the hydro 5 and these are just as good I don’t have sensitive skin and found these to be great definitely buying again and at this price can replace quicker
Great Shave
Brilliant shave, use a blade for head and face. Can use a blade for 4 shaves Excellent.
Would buy again
Given the relatively low price of these blades, I've found them pretty good, especially when compared to similar from discount stores - which seem to be blunt and tear at the whiskers. I've shaved about 6 times with the current blade and it's still giving a good, smooth shave. Would buy again.
omg they were blunt before I got them out of the p
omg they were blunt before I got them out of the packet, the worse blade I have ever used , hideous...
Useless and very uncomfortable
Made my face sting and caused several small razor cuts. A waste of money, unless you actually want a sore, bleeding face.