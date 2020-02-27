By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Xprt. For Men Five Blade Razor Plus 9 Blades

£ 15.00
£1.67/each

Product Description

  • XPRT FOR MEN five blade razor and refill cartridges.
  • XPRT FOR MEN Five Blade Razor has been engineered to deliver a close, smooth and high quality shave. With: Pivoting head that adjusts to your contours, for better control. Precision trimmer for hard to reach areas. To use, flip the orange top back. Lubricating gel with Aloe Vera & Vitamin E for a soft shave, suitable for sensitive skin. Skin Guard System to prepare the skin for a clos and comfortable shave. Comfort coated blade edge for longer lasting blades. Anti clog cartridge to quickly rinse clean. Dermatologically tested. Cartridges fit XPRT FOR MEN Five Blade handle and all Gillette Fusion® handles.* *This product is not manufactured or distributed by The Gillette Company LLC, owner of the registered trademark Fusion.®
  • ultra glide blades anti clog cartridge lubricating gel 9+ handle
  • XPRT FOR MEN FIVE BLADE RAZOR AND REFILL CARTRIDGES have been engineered to deliver a close, smooth and high quality shave. Suitable for sensitive skin. Dermatologically tested. - pivoting head that adjusts to your contours for better control. - precision trimmer for hard to reach areas. To use, flip the orange top back. - lubricating gel with Aloe Vera & Vitamin E for a soft shave. - skin guard system to prepare the skin for a close and comfortable shave. - comfort coated blade edge for longer lasting blades. - quick rinse anti-clog cartridge. For use with XPRT FOR MEN Five Blade Cartridges.

Information

Produce of

Produced in the USA, Packed in the Czech Republic

Preparation and Usage

  • * To change cartridges: push handle button forward to release. * Use with XPRT For Men Shaving Foam or Gel to soften the hairs for a smooth finish. * Change the cartridge when one or more of the gel pockets appear empty. * Rinse razor thoroughly in running water after use. * Allow to dry completely before storage.
  • To complete your grooming routine try XPRT FOR MEN skin care range.

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Blister. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 + 9

7 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Not for sensitive skin.

3 stars

These give a fantastic shave. The only problem is I can't use them every day as they cut me to bits. Every other day and I'm fine. I'll be going o back to the three blade system which I could comfortably use every day.

Super razor with quality blades.

5 stars

Super quality, the best value for money you will get and does a super job, blades last a long time and don't get clogged up as much as other well known brands! 10 out of 10 from me. I would say better than other 5 blade systems that you pay more for. Ignore bad reviews on here, this is a quality set worth every penny.

Brilliant Buy

5 stars

Can’t understand the bad reviews I normally use the hydro 5 and these are just as good I don’t have sensitive skin and found these to be great definitely buying again and at this price can replace quicker

Great Shave

5 stars

Brilliant shave, use a blade for head and face. Can use a blade for 4 shaves Excellent.

Would buy again

4 stars

Given the relatively low price of these blades, I've found them pretty good, especially when compared to similar from discount stores - which seem to be blunt and tear at the whiskers. I've shaved about 6 times with the current blade and it's still giving a good, smooth shave. Would buy again.

omg they were blunt before I got them out of the p

1 stars

omg they were blunt before I got them out of the packet, the worse blade I have ever used , hideous...

Useless and very uncomfortable

1 stars

Made my face sting and caused several small razor cuts. A waste of money, unless you actually want a sore, bleeding face.

