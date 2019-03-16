By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Xprt. For Men 3 Blade Refills 4 Pack

Xprt. For Men 3 Blade Refills 4 Pack
  • XPRT FOR MEN triple blade refill cartridges.
  XPRT FOR MEN Triple Blade Cartridges have been engineered to deliver a close, smooth and high quality shave. With: Lubricating gel with Aloe Vera & Vitamin E for a soft shave, suitable for sensitive skin. Skin Guard System to prepare the skin for a close and comfortable shave. Comfort coated blade edge for longer lasting blades. Anti clog cartridge to quickly rinse clean. Dermatologically tested. Cartridges fit XPRT FOR MEN Triple Blade, Tesco Advanced Performance Triple Blade and all Mach3® handles.* *This product is not manufactured or distributed by The Gillette Company LLC, owner of the registered trademark Mach3.®
  • ultra glide blades skin guard lubricating gel Also fits Gillette Mach3®* handle *This product is not in any way affiliated with the Gillette Company LLC.
  • XPRT FOR MEN TRIPEL BLADE CARTRIDGES have been engineered to deliver a close, smooth and high quality shave. Suitable for sensitive skin. Dermatologically tested. - lubricating gel with Aloe Vera & Vitamin E for a soft, smooth shave - skin Guard System to prepare the skin for a close and comfortable shave. - comfort coated blade edge for longer lasting blades. Cartridges fit XPRT FOR MEN Triple Blade, Tesco Advanced Performance Triple Blade and all Mach3®** handles. **This product is not manufactured or distributed by The Gillette Company LLC, owner of the registered trademark Mach3®.
  • Lubricating Gel made in China.
  • Produced in the USA.
  • Cartridges also Fit Gillette Mach3 handles
  • Lubricating gel with aloe vera & vitamin E for a soft, smooth shave
  • Skin guard system to prepare the skin for a close and comfortable shave
  • Ultra-glide blades comfort coated blade edge for longer lasting blades
  • Suitable for sensitive skin
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Suitable for vegans

PEG-115M, Titanium Dioxide, Zinc Stearate, Cyclodextrin, Lauryl Methacrylate/Glycol Dimethacrylate Crosspolymer, Theobroma Cacao Seed Butter, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Sodium Hyaluronate, Tocopherol, Maltodextrin, Aqua

Produced in the USA, Packed in the Czech Republic

  • * To change cartridges: push handle button forward to release. * Use with XPRT FOR MEN Shaving Foam or Gel to soften the hairs for a smooth finish. * Change the cartridge when one or more of the gel pockets appear empty. * Rinse razor thoroughly in running water after use. * Allow to dry completely before storage.
  • To complete your grooming routine try XPRT FOR MEN skin care range.

  • Warning
  • Keep out of the reach of children. Avoid touching or wiping the blades, this will impair performance and may cause injury.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

4 x Cartridges

Execllent value for money and a good quality shave

5 stars

Execllent value for money and a good quality shave weldone tesco.

