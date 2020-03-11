By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Xprt. For Men Triple Blade Razor

Xprt. For Men Triple Blade Razor
£ 2.67
£2.67/each

Product Description

  • XPRT FOR MEN triple blade razor and refill cartridge.
  • XPRT FOR MEN Triple Blade Razor has been engineered to deliver a close, smooth and high quality shave. With: Pivoting head that adjusts to your contours, for better control. Lubricating gel with Aloe Vera & Vitamin E for a soft shave, suitable for sensitive skin. Skin Guard System to prepare the skin for a close and comfortable shave. Comfort coated blade edge for longer lasting blades. Anti clog cartridge to quickly rinse clean. Dermatologically tested. Cartridges fit XPRT FOR MEN Triple Blade, Tesco Advanced Performance Triple Blade and all Mach3®* handles. *This product is not manufactured or distributed by The Gillette Company LLC, owner of the registered trademark Mach3.®
Produce of

Produce of

Produced in the USA, Packed in the Czech Republic

Preparation and Usage

  • * To change cartridges: push handle button forward to release. * Use with XPRT For Men Shaving Foam or Gel to soften the hairs for a smooth finish. * Change the cartridge when one or more of the gel pockets appear empty. * Rinse razor thoroughly in running water after use. * Allow to dry completely before storage.
  • To complete your grooming routine try XPRT FOR MEN skin care range.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 cartridge and 1 handle

Faulty shaving system

3 stars

This would have got a 5* rating. Was looking for a cheaper alternative to the overpriced Gillette system that I'd been using for years. Thought I'd give this one a try along with tescos own shave gel. Started what turned into a pleasurable shave until I plunged razor into hot water to clean whereupon the head promptly fell off. If you can put up with the head falling off every now and then this is a great shave no nicks drags or snags. I think the problem is that the arms contract when you clean the razor in hot water causing the head to fall off if tesco can solve this problem they will have a great system at least as good as the mach 3

Rubbish shave

1 stars

Took razor and gel to Portugal had to go and buy razor and gel Xprt is the worst shaving stuff I have ever used absolute rubbish.

Great shave and a great price to the blades lasts

5 stars

Great shave and a great price to the blades lasts for ages

Simply the best!

5 stars

This razor gave me the most comfortable shave I've ever had. I've been using a well known brand for many years, yet this was so comfortable and efficient that I am now converted. That which was once a chore has become a pleasure!

