Xprt. For Men Triple Blade Razor

Faulty shaving system
This would have got a 5* rating. Was looking for a cheaper alternative to the overpriced Gillette system that I'd been using for years. Thought I'd give this one a try along with tescos own shave gel. Started what turned into a pleasurable shave until I plunged razor into hot water to clean whereupon the head promptly fell off. If you can put up with the head falling off every now and then this is a great shave no nicks drags or snags. I think the problem is that the arms contract when you clean the razor in hot water causing the head to fall off if tesco can solve this problem they will have a great system at least as good as the mach 3
Rubbish shave
Took razor and gel to Portugal had to go and buy razor and gel Xprt is the worst shaving stuff I have ever used absolute rubbish.
Great shave and a great price to the blades lasts for ages
Simply the best!
This razor gave me the most comfortable shave I've ever had. I've been using a well known brand for many years, yet this was so comfortable and efficient that I am now converted. That which was once a chore has become a pleasure!