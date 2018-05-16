By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Xprt. Satin 3 Blade Disposable Razors 5 Pack

Xprt. Satin 3 Blade Disposable Razors 5 Pack
£ 2.00
£0.40/each

Product Description

  • XPRT SATIN Triple Blade Disposable Razor.
  • XPRT SATIN Triple Blade Disposable Razors have been designed to deliver a smooth shave. With: Flexible head and ergonomic handle for greater control. Lubricating strip with Aloe Vera and Vitamin E to help the razor glide over the skin Skin guard to prepare the skin for a comfortable shave.
  • flexible head lubricating strip with Aloe Vera and Vitamin E
  XPRT SATIN Triple Blade Disposable Razors have been designed to deliver a smooth shave, with: - Flexible head and ergonomic handle for greater control. - Lubricating strip with Aloe Vera and Vitamin E to help the razor glide over the skin - Skin guard to prepare the skin for a comfortable shave.

Information

Produce of

Produced in the USA, Packed in the Czech Republic

Preparation and Usage

  • * Remove blade cover before use, and keep for storage and disposal. * Use with XPRT Satin shaving gel to soften the hairs for a smooth finish. * Rinse razor thoroughly in running water after use. * Allow to dry completely before storage.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

5

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

