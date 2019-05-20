By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Xprt. For Men Double Edge Blades 10 Pack

1(1)Write a review
Xprt. For Men Double Edge Blades 10 Pack
£ 2.00
£0.20/each

Product Description

  • XPRT FOR MEN double edged blades
  • XPRT FOR MEN double edged blades 10 Pack
  • XPRT FOR MEN PLATINUM COATED DOUBLE EDGED BLADES have been engineered to deliver a close, smooth and high quality shave.

Information

Produce of

Produced in Germany, Packed in Czech Republic

Preparation and Usage

  • Rinse blade thoroughly in running water after use. Use with XPRT FOR MEN Shaving Foam or Gel to soften the hairs for a smooth finish. Allow to dry completely before storage. Handle with care and dispose of responsibly.
  • To complete your grooming routine try XPRT FOR MEN skin care range.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

10

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Bad blades

1 stars

Not sharp, bad quality. Immediately started pulling on the hair instead of cutting it.

Usually bought next

Xprt. For Men 3 Blade Refills 4 Pack

£ 6.00
£1.50/each

Tesco Essentials Single Blade Razors 5 Pack

£ 0.30
£0.06/each

Tesco Drawstring Swing Bin Liners 30 Pack (50L)

£ 2.20
£0.07/each

Regina Kitchen Towels Blitz 2 Rolls

£ 3.50
£2.50/100sheet
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here