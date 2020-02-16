By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Expert For Men 3 Blade Disposable Razors 5 Pack

5(1)Write a review
Expert For Men 3 Blade Disposable Razors 5 Pack
£ 2.25
£0.45/each

Product Description

  • XPRT For Men triple blade disposable razor.
  • XPRT FOR MEN TRIPLE BLADE DISPOSABLE RAZORS have been engineered to deliver a close, smooth shave. With: Flexible head and ergonomic handle for greater control. Lubricating strip with Aloe Vera and Vitamin E for an effortless shave. Skin Guard to prepare the skin for a close shave.
  • flexible head lubricating strip with aloe vera and vitamin E
Information

Produce of

Produced in the USA, Packed in the Czech Republic

Preparation and Usage

  • * Remove blade cover before use, and keep for storage and disposal. * Use with XPRT For Men Shaving Foam or Gel to soften the hairs for a smooth finish. * Rinse razor thoroughly in running water after use. * Allow to dry completely before storage.
  • To complete your gooming routine try XPRT FOR MEN skin care range

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

5

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Best disposable razor ever

5 stars

These are simply best disposable razor ever and they tend to last along time.

