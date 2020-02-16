Xprt. For Men 2 Blade Disposable Razors 10 Pack

Best ever used
Just want to contradict some of the negative reviews. I actually find these fantastic. I did find, however, the occasional one was broken. But these have been the best razors I have ever used. So I hope these are reinstated.
3 of these razors were broken and unusable. As for shaving equally bad in that they simply did not remove hair. The blade tilts the wrong way making it difficult to use.
Useless
Ideal as a disposable, just toss straight in the bin don't advise actually trying to shave! Tried 2 both clogged straight away and chin left a hairy as it was before I started. Bad review site, can't give deserved rating of zero.
brought for my partner, did not like them 1 bit on his face,