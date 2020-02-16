By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Xprt. For Men 2 Blade Disposable Razors 10 Pack

2(4)Write a review
Xprt. For Men 2 Blade Disposable Razors 10 Pack
£ 1.00
£0.10/each

Product Description

  • XPRT FOR MEN twin blade disposable razor
  • XPRT FOR MEN TWIN BLADE DISPOSABLE RAZORS have been engineered to deliver a close, smooth shave. With: Fixed head design. Lubricating strip with Vitamin E for an effortless shave. Flow through design to keep the blade cleaner for a smooth shave.
  • fixed head lubricating strip with Vitamin E
  • XPRT FOR MEN TWIN BLADE DISPOSABLE RAZORS have been engineered to deliver a close, smooth shave, with: - Fixed head design. - Lubricating strip with Vitamin E for an effortless shave. - Flow through design to keep the blade cleaner for a smooth shave.

Information

Produce of

Produced in the Czech Republic

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove blade cover before use, and keep for storage and disposal. Use with XPRT For Men Shaving Foam or Gel to soften the hairs for a smooth finish. Rinse razor thoroughly in running water after use. Allow to dry completely before storage.
  • To complete your grooming routine try XPRT FOR MEN skin care range.

Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

10

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Best ever used

5 stars

Just want to contradict some of the negative reviews. I actually find these fantastic. I did find, however, the occasional one was broken. But these have been the best razors I have ever used. So I hope these are reinstated.

3 of these razors were broken and unusable. As for

1 stars

3 of these razors were broken and unusable. As for shaving equally bad in that they simply did not remove hair. The blade tilts the wrong way making it difficult to use.

Useless

1 stars

Ideal as a disposable, just toss straight in the bin don't advise actually trying to shave! Tried 2 both clogged straight away and chin left a hairy as it was before I started. Bad review site, can't give deserved rating of zero.

brought for my partner, did not like them 1 bit on

1 stars

brought for my partner, did not like them 1 bit on his face,

Usually bought next

Spring Force Toilet Tissue 9 Roll

£ 1.90
£0.11/100sheet

Tesco Essentials Shaving Foam 250Ml

£ 0.70
£0.28/100ml

Xprt. For Men Sensitive Shave Foam 250Ml

£ 1.00
£0.40/100ml

Tesco Lightweight Cat Litter 10L

£ 1.89
£0.19/litre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here