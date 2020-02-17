Tesco Essentials Triple Blade Razor With 5 Blades

Good value
Excellent blade and razor. Can be used several times, unless you have allowed considerable hair growth to develop. Just worried that my local Tesco Extra store in Streatham SW16 doesn't seem to be stocking it any longer. I had this problem before and the very helpful manager of the mezzanine floor told me it was still stocked in the New Malden Tesco Extra and promised to try and get it back at Streatham - which he did. But it's disappeared again form the shelves.
Superb
Absolutely brilliant-worked great for me.
don't buy
the razor part comes off a lot, it's only good for 1 use as hairs just get stuck in the blades and they won't come out.
It's meant to cut hairs...but doesn't!
I bought this razor instead of my usual disposable razors thinking it might be more eco friendly but it just isn't fit for purpose! It doesn't actually cut many hairs! It feels flimsy and when I applied enough pressure to cut more hairs it warped and cut all up my leg!!! DON'T BUY IT!!!