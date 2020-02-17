By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Essentials Triple Blade Razor With 5 Blades

Tesco Essentials Triple Blade Razor With 5 Blades
£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Product Description

  • Tesco Essentials razor with replacement blades.
  • Tesco Essentials razor set has been designed with an easy hold handle, triple blades and a lubricating strip with Aloe Vera and Vitamin E to help provide a close, smooth shave. Replacement blades are available to buy separately.
  • with lubricating strip.
  • Tesco Essentials razor with 5 Replacement Blades. Designed with an easy hold handle, triple blades and a lubricating strip with Aloe Vera and Vitamin E to help provide a close, smooth shave. Replacement blades are available to buy separately.

Information

Produce of

Produced in the USA, Packed in the Czech Republic

Preparation and Usage

  • * To change cartridges: [images to be inserted below] * Use with Tesco Essential Shaving Foam to soften the hairs for a smooth finish. * Rinse razor throughly in running water after use. * Allow to dry completely before storage.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

5 cartridges and 1 handle

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Good value

4 stars

Excellent blade and razor. Can be used several times, unless you have allowed considerable hair growth to develop. Just worried that my local Tesco Extra store in Streatham SW16 doesn't seem to be stocking it any longer. I had this problem before and the very helpful manager of the mezzanine floor told me it was still stocked in the New Malden Tesco Extra and promised to try and get it back at Streatham - which he did. But it's disappeared again form the shelves.

Superb

5 stars

Absolutely brilliant-worked great for me.

don't buy

1 stars

the razor part comes off a lot, it's only good for 1 use as hairs just get stuck in the blades and they won't come out.

It's meant to cut hairs...but doesn't!

1 stars

I bought this razor instead of my usual disposable razors thinking it might be more eco friendly but it just isn't fit for purpose! It doesn't actually cut many hairs! It feels flimsy and when I applied enough pressure to cut more hairs it warped and cut all up my leg!!! DON'T BUY IT!!!

