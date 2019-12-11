By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jamie Oliver Mixed Italian Olives 180G

Jamie Oliver Mixed Italian Olives 180G
£ 1.50
£0.83/100g

Offer

Each 30g provides
  • Energy121kJ 32kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.9g
    4%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.20g
    0%
  • Salt1.14g
    19%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 403kJ/108kcal

Product Description

  • Mixed Italian Olives
  • This lovely mix of three Italian big-hitters - Leccino, Nocellara and Bella di Cerignola Olives - is ideal for serving up as part of an antipasti plank, alongside a selection of cured meats, cheeses, bread and dips. It's my absolute favourite way to start a meal - give it a go!
  • Jamie O
  • An antipasti classic
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Mixed Italian Olives (Bella di Cerignola, Nocellara, Leccino), Water, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Celery, Sesame, Fish, Crustaceans and Sulphites

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 15 days.Best Before End: See lid.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Recycling info

Jar. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Viva Foods Ltd,
  • 4D Pinbrook Court,
  • Venny Bridge,
  • Exeter,
  • EX4 8JO.

Return to

  • Say hello to us at:
  • Viva Foods Ltd,
  • 4D Pinbrook Court,
  • Venny Bridge,
  • Exeter,
  • EX4 8JO.
  • Find out more: www.jamieoliver.com

Drained weight

110g

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy403kJ/108kcal
Fat9.5g
of which saturates1.5g
Carbohydrates2.6g
of which sugars0.5g
Fibre3.4g
Protein1.3g
Salt3.80g

Best Greek olives available

5 stars

These are the best olives I have tasted since being in a good taverna in Greece. I buy them mainly for my Greek salads topped with Feta cheese but sometimes just as a snack

