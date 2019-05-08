By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Blue Spark Sugar Free 24X250ml

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Blue Spark Sugar Free 24X250ml
£ 7.00
£0.12/100ml
Per 250ml
  • Energy43kJ 10kcal
    1%
  • Sugars<0.1
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 17kJ / 4kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated sugar free fruit flavour drink with taurine, caffeine and B Vitamins with sweeteners.
  • SUGAR FREE We make our energy drinks to a bubbly sweet recipe, designed to wake you up. With absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • SUGAR FREE
  • Pack size: 6000ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Citric Acid, Taurine (0.4%), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Flavouring, Colour (Plain Caramel), Caffeine (0.03%), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), B Vitamins (Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12), Inositol.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

24 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Pressurised container.Open with care.Caution: High caffeine content.Not recommended for children, pregnant or breast-feeding women (Caffeine 30mg/100ml).

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Tray. Card widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

24 x 250ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 250ml
Energy17kJ / 4kcal43kJ / 10kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate<0.1g<0.1g
Sugars<0.1g<0.1g
Fibre<0.1g<0.1g
Protein0g0g
Salt0.1g0.3g
Niacin8.0mg (50%NRV)20.0mg (125%NRV)
Vitamin B62.0mg (143%NRV)5.0mg (357%NRV)
Vitamin B122.0µg (80%NRV)5.0µg (200%NRV)
Pantothenic acid2.0mg (33%NRV)5.0mg (83%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

mmm caffeine

5 stars

These are great value for money and are getting me through revision. The fact they are sugar free is an awesome bonus.

