Tesco Blue Spark Sugar Free 24X250ml

mmm caffeine
These are great value for money and are getting me through revision. The fact they are sugar free is an awesome bonus.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 17kJ / 4kcal
INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Citric Acid, Taurine (0.4%), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Flavouring, Colour (Plain Caramel), Caffeine (0.03%), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), B Vitamins (Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12), Inositol.
Store in a cool, dry place, out of direct sunlight.
Produced in the U.K.
24 Servings
Can. Metal widely recycled Tray. Card widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled
24 x 250ml e
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 250ml
|Energy
|17kJ / 4kcal
|43kJ / 10kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Sugars
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.3g
|Niacin
|8.0mg (50%NRV)
|20.0mg (125%NRV)
|Vitamin B6
|2.0mg (143%NRV)
|5.0mg (357%NRV)
|Vitamin B12
|2.0µg (80%NRV)
|5.0µg (200%NRV)
|Pantothenic acid
|2.0mg (33%NRV)
|5.0mg (83%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Caution: Pressurised container.Open with care.Caution: High caffeine content.Not recommended for children, pregnant or breast-feeding women (Caffeine 30mg/100ml).
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019