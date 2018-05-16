By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oreo Lunchbox Vanilla 132G

image 1 of Oreo Lunchbox Vanilla 132G
£ 1.00
£0.76/100g
2 Biscuits = (22 g)
  • Energy438 kJ 104 kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1990 kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate Flavour Sandwich Biscuits with a Vanilla Flavour Filling (29 %).
  • Cocoa Life
  • We make our cookies with cocoa, sourced through the Cocoa Life sustainability program.
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • 2 biscuit packs
  • Great for on the go
  • Ideal for lunchboxes***
  • ***As part of a balanced and varied lunchbox
  • Have you tried our Oreo Choc'o Brownie Flavour?
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 132g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder 4, 5 %, Wheat Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonates, Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Preparation and Usage

  • Twist, Lick, Dunk
  • Serving suggestion - Enjoy with milk.

Number of uses

1 pack contains 6 portions of 22 g (1 portion = 2 biscuits)

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • 0800 7837106
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Freephone 1800 600 858

Net Contents

132g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g2 Biscuits (22 g)%** / 2 Biscuits (22 g)
Energy 1990 kJ438 kJ
-474 kcal104 kcal5 %
Fat 19 g4.3 g6 %
of which Saturates 5.2 g1.2 g6 %
Carbohydrate 68 g15 g6 %
of which Sugars 38 g8.3 g9 %
Fibre 2.7 g0.6 g-
Protein 5.4 g1.2 g2 %
Salt 0.74 g0.16 g3 %
** Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

