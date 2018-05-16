By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oreo Thins Vanilla 192G

image 1 of Oreo Thins Vanilla 192G
£ 1.69
£0.88/100g
Each 24 g serving contains
  • Energy494 kJ 118 kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.0 g
    7%
  • Saturates2.4 g
    12%
  • Sugars9.5 g
    11%
  • Salt0.20 g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2057 kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate Flavour Sandwich Biscuits with a Vanilla Flavour Filling (32.5 %).
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 192g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder 4, 3 %, Wheat Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring (Vanillin)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

1 pack contains 8 servings of 24 g. (1 serving = 4 biscuits)

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Visit us at www.oreo.co.uk
  • We would love to hear from you on 0800 783 7106 (UK only) 1800 600 858 (ROI only)

Net Contents

192g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g24 g (= 4 Biscuits)%* / 24 g (= 4 Biscuits)
Energy 2057 kJ494 kJ
-490 kcal118 kcal6 %
Fat 21 g5.0 g7 %
of which saturates 10 g2.4 g12 %
Carbohydrate 69 g17 g6 %
of which sugars 39 g9.5 g11 %
Fibre 2.6 g0.6 g-
Protein 4.8 g1.2 g2 %
Salt 0.83 g0.20 g3 %
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

