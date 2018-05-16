Oreo Thins Vanilla 192G

- Energy494 kJ 118 kcal6%
- Fat5.0 g7%
- Saturates2.4 g12%
- Sugars9.5 g11%
- Salt0.20 g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2057 kJ
Product Description
- Chocolate Flavour Sandwich Biscuits with a Vanilla Flavour Filling (32.5 %).
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 192g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder 4, 3 %, Wheat Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring (Vanillin)
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
1 pack contains 8 servings of 24 g. (1 serving = 4 biscuits)
Name and address
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Consumer Response,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- Visit us at www.oreo.co.uk
- We would love to hear from you on 0800 783 7106 (UK only) 1800 600 858 (ROI only)
Net Contents
192g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|24 g (= 4 Biscuits)
|%* / 24 g (= 4 Biscuits)
|Energy
|2057 kJ
|494 kJ
|-
|490 kcal
|118 kcal
|6 %
|Fat
|21 g
|5.0 g
|7 %
|of which saturates
|10 g
|2.4 g
|12 %
|Carbohydrate
|69 g
|17 g
|6 %
|of which sugars
|39 g
|9.5 g
|11 %
|Fibre
|2.6 g
|0.6 g
|-
|Protein
|4.8 g
|1.2 g
|2 %
|Salt
|0.83 g
|0.20 g
|3 %
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019