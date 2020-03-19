By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Pregnancy Test 2 Tests

1.5(53)Write a review
Tesco Pregnancy Test 2 Tests
£ 3.50
£1.75/each
  • Tesco Health Pregnancy Tests can be used from the day your period is due and are 99% accurate. Results show within two minutes.

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • See the Instructions for Use Leaflet attached

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

53 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

It worked for us.

5 stars

We bought this before seeing all the bad reviews and we got a clear positive on both tests on the day my partners period was due. Given the bad reviews we decided to try another brand and got a Clear Blue test the day after. We also got a clear positive with that one so it appears these Tesco tests were bang on! My partner has also had a few negative tests with the Tesco one before. It's worth noting that most people tend to leave reviews if they've had a bad experience which is why I wanted to post this one.

Soul destroying

1 stars

Really soul destroying. Came up positive, so I built up all my hopes, told friends! Then I began to do other brand tests & they came up negative ☹☹

Do not be fooled by the misleading lines

1 stars

DO NOT be fooled by the results of this test. You have to get a + on the larger circular window. Very misleading and I will never buy these again and I will tell everyone woman I know. Didn’t help that when I called Tesco the woman on the phone confirmed that I was pregnant if both windows had a line in them. Not the case. You have to have the cross and the other line.

False positives

1 stars

I had 5 false positives with this test, Sending me into complete panic for days. Tesco need to take these off the shelves they are not fit for purpose.

Angrey

1 stars

So yesterday I took a test and gave me a positive. Was over the moon as been trying for 2 years. had to take a test as starting ivf this week so needed to no. I was so happy when I saw the positive I thought great I will not have to go threw ivf now. So then I went out to get a clear blue to check again and it was negative. How crushing. These test should not be sold.

False positive

1 stars

I came on here to write a bad review of how I got a false positive using this test, and I cannot believe the amount of other reviews that say the same thing. I just wish I read them before I saw the results and got my hopes up. Not sure how these are still being sold!

Wish I could give a 0... 2 years of trying for a b

1 stars

Wish I could give a 0... 2 years of trying for a baby for these tests to give out FALES POSITIVES!! Should be taken off the shelves

took quite a while to come up but the product show

2 stars

took quite a while to come up but the product showed negitive which i expected

Do not buy!

1 stars

These should be taken off the shelf! They have a false positive an if you look at everyone else’s reviews on here they all say the same! 0 stars !

Gave a correct negative result

5 stars

Did the job - negative result as expected given me age - was asked to do it given nausea and metallic taste mouth symptoms as well as no period 3 months even though doc knew I’m peri menopausal - but the results confirm those symptoms I knew were more due to peri menapause

1-10 of 53 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Clearblue 3Check Early Det Pregnancy Test 3 Pack

£ 14.00
£4.67/each

Clearblue Early Detn Pregnancy Test 2 Pack

£ 10.00
£5.00/each

Tesco Ovulation Tests 7S

£ 11.20
£1.60/each

Tesco Folic Acid X 90

£ 1.50
£0.02/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here