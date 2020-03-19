Tesco Pregnancy Test 2 Tests

It worked for us.
We bought this before seeing all the bad reviews and we got a clear positive on both tests on the day my partners period was due. Given the bad reviews we decided to try another brand and got a Clear Blue test the day after. We also got a clear positive with that one so it appears these Tesco tests were bang on! My partner has also had a few negative tests with the Tesco one before. It's worth noting that most people tend to leave reviews if they've had a bad experience which is why I wanted to post this one.
Soul destroying
Really soul destroying. Came up positive, so I built up all my hopes, told friends! Then I began to do other brand tests & they came up negative ☹☹
Do not be fooled by the misleading lines
DO NOT be fooled by the results of this test. You have to get a + on the larger circular window. Very misleading and I will never buy these again and I will tell everyone woman I know. Didn’t help that when I called Tesco the woman on the phone confirmed that I was pregnant if both windows had a line in them. Not the case. You have to have the cross and the other line.
False positives
I had 5 false positives with this test, Sending me into complete panic for days. Tesco need to take these off the shelves they are not fit for purpose.
Angrey
So yesterday I took a test and gave me a positive. Was over the moon as been trying for 2 years. had to take a test as starting ivf this week so needed to no. I was so happy when I saw the positive I thought great I will not have to go threw ivf now. So then I went out to get a clear blue to check again and it was negative. How crushing. These test should not be sold.
False positive
I came on here to write a bad review of how I got a false positive using this test, and I cannot believe the amount of other reviews that say the same thing. I just wish I read them before I saw the results and got my hopes up. Not sure how these are still being sold!
Wish I could give a 0... 2 years of trying for a b
Wish I could give a 0... 2 years of trying for a baby for these tests to give out FALES POSITIVES!! Should be taken off the shelves
took quite a while to come up but the product show
took quite a while to come up but the product showed negitive which i expected
Do not buy!
These should be taken off the shelf! They have a false positive an if you look at everyone else’s reviews on here they all say the same! 0 stars !
Gave a correct negative result
Did the job - negative result as expected given me age - was asked to do it given nausea and metallic taste mouth symptoms as well as no period 3 months even though doc knew I’m peri menopausal - but the results confirm those symptoms I knew were more due to peri menapause