Otex Sodium Bicarbonate Ear Drops 10Ml

Product Description
- Sodium Bicarbonate Ear Drops
- Gentle effective
- Gently softens and helps remove hardened ear wax
- Clinically recommended
- Pack size: 10ML
Information
Ingredients
Contains: Sodium Bicarbonate, Glycerol, Dichlorobenzyl Alcohol and Purified Water
Storage
Store bottle upright in carton with leaflet.Do not store above 25°C.
Produce of
Made in UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Read the package leaflet before use.
- Tilt head, and gently squeeze 3 to 4 drops into the ear without touching the ear with the dropper
- Leave for a few minutes and then wipe away surplus with tissue
- Wash hands after use
- Repeat twice daily for up to 5 days
- Always replace cap tightly after use and return bottle to carton
- Discard 4 weeks after first opening
- Do not use after the use by date shown on end flap of carton and on the bottle.
- Before Using Otex Sodium Bicarbonate Ear Drops:
- Use in children under 5 years of age should be under medical supervision.
Warnings
- Do not use if:
- You are allergic to any of the ingredients
- You have a history of ear problems, unless under the close supervision of your doctor, nurse or pharmacist
- You are putting anything else in the ear (such as other ear drops or a hearing aid)
- Your ear drum is (or has been) damaged
- You suffer from dizziness
- There is anything else wrong with your ear (such as pain, swelling, discharge, infection or tinnitus)
- The dropper is broken or damaged
- You have had your ear syringed in the last 2 to 3 days, or tried to remove the ear wax using fingernails, cotton buds or other implements, as this could make it painful to use the ear drops. If in doubt, consult a doctor, nurse or pharmacist before use. If irritation or pain occurs during use, or if symptoms persist, stop treatment and ask your doctor or pharmacist for advice.
- FOR USE IN THE EARS ONLY
- Keep away from the eyes.
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
Distributor address
- DDD Ltd,
- Watford,
- Herts,
- WD18 7JJ.
- Diomed Developments Ltd,
- Hitchin,
Return to
- DDD Ltd,
- Watford,
- Herts,
- WD18 7JJ.
- Diomed Developments Ltd,
- Hitchin,
- SG4 7QR,
- UK.
- www.otexear.com
Lower age limit
5 Years
Net Contents
10ml ℮
Safety information
Do not use if: You are allergic to any of the ingredients You have a history of ear problems, unless under the close supervision of your doctor, nurse or pharmacist You are putting anything else in the ear (such as other ear drops or a hearing aid) Your ear drum is (or has been) damaged You suffer from dizziness There is anything else wrong with your ear (such as pain, swelling, discharge, infection or tinnitus) The dropper is broken or damaged You have had your ear syringed in the last 2 to 3 days, or tried to remove the ear wax using fingernails, cotton buds or other implements, as this could make it painful to use the ear drops. If in doubt, consult a doctor, nurse or pharmacist before use. If irritation or pain occurs during use, or if symptoms persist, stop treatment and ask your doctor or pharmacist for advice. FOR USE IN THE EARS ONLY Keep away from the eyes. Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020