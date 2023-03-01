We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tonic Lemon Cold Immunity Drink 10 Sachet

Tonic Lemon Cold Immunity Drink 10 Sachet

No ratings yet
Write a review

£9.00

£0.90/each

Vegan

Food supplement with vitamins, zinc, ginger extract and stevia as sweetener.
Eliminate your 0% days with a high dose recovery drink.Tonic contains a high dose, deliciously powerful formula of vitamins and minerals that are scientifically proven to support immunity.* Because pain killers don't kill viruses, healthy immune systems do.Be ready for anything. Add daily, boost and night to your immunity routine.*Provides vitamin C, D with mineral zinc which contributes to the normal function of the immune system. Please note: this amount of vitamin C may cause mild stomach upset in sensitive individuals. Due to high level of zinc, product is advised for short term use of 6 months or less.To unlock the body's own powers, Tonic is made with natural plants, no added sugar and no junk.Ingredient / What it's forInulin - Fibre from chicory rootAscorbic Acid - High dose, pure vitamin CGalangal Extract - Ginger's cousin for zingy goodnessZinc Gluconate - High dose, mineral zincCalcium Carbonate - For the maintenance of normal bonesLemon Juice Powder - Zesty nourishmentNatural Lemon Flavour - Adds an extra fruity tangGinger Extract - Hot and spicy healthSteviol Glycoside - Naturally sourced sweetnessCholecalciferol - High dose, plant-extracted vitamin DRiboflavin Powder (Vitamin B2) - Contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress
1200IU vitamin D1500mg vitamin C2655mg plants25mg zincMax strengthTonic helps eliminate 0% daysTop up 50% DaysMaximise 100% DaysNo junk ingredientsNo added sugarCarbon neutralPlastic neutralSuitable for vegans
Vitamin C, D with mineral zinc which contributes to the normal function of the immune systemCalcium carbonate for the maintenance of normal bonesRiboflavin powder (vitamin B2) contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress
No added sugarProvides vitamin C, D with mineral zinc

Ingredients

Inulin, Ascorbic Acid, Galangal Extract, Zinc Gluconate, Calcium Carbonate, Lemon Juice Powder, Natural Lemon Flavour, Ginger Extract, Steviol Glycoside, Cholecalciferol, Riboflavin Powder (Vitamin B2)

Produce of

Made in Taiwan

Net Contents

10 x 5.5g

Preparation and Usage

How: Take one sachet a day, mixed with 350ml hot or cold waterWhen: Take daily when in need of recovery

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

View all Immune Support Vitamins & Supplements

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here