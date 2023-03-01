Tonic Lemon Cold Immunity Drink 10 Sachet

Food supplement with vitamins, zinc, ginger extract and stevia as sweetener.

Eliminate your 0% days with a high dose recovery drink. Tonic contains a high dose, deliciously powerful formula of vitamins and minerals that are scientifically proven to support immunity.* Because pain killers don't kill viruses, healthy immune systems do. Be ready for anything. Add daily, boost and night to your immunity routine. *Provides vitamin C, D with mineral zinc which contributes to the normal function of the immune system. Please note: this amount of vitamin C may cause mild stomach upset in sensitive individuals. Due to high level of zinc, product is advised for short term use of 6 months or less. To unlock the body's own powers, Tonic is made with natural plants, no added sugar and no junk. Ingredient / What it's for Inulin - Fibre from chicory root Ascorbic Acid - High dose, pure vitamin C Galangal Extract - Ginger's cousin for zingy goodness Zinc Gluconate - High dose, mineral zinc Calcium Carbonate - For the maintenance of normal bones Lemon Juice Powder - Zesty nourishment Natural Lemon Flavour - Adds an extra fruity tang Ginger Extract - Hot and spicy health Steviol Glycoside - Naturally sourced sweetness Cholecalciferol - High dose, plant-extracted vitamin D Riboflavin Powder (Vitamin B2) - Contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress

1200IU vitamin D 1500mg vitamin C 2655mg plants 25mg zinc Max strength Tonic helps eliminate 0% days Top up 50% Days Maximise 100% Days No junk ingredients No added sugar Carbon neutral Plastic neutral Suitable for vegans

Vitamin C, D with mineral zinc which contributes to the normal function of the immune system Calcium carbonate for the maintenance of normal bones Riboflavin powder (vitamin B2) contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress

Ingredients

Inulin, Ascorbic Acid, Galangal Extract, Zinc Gluconate, Calcium Carbonate, Lemon Juice Powder, Natural Lemon Flavour, Ginger Extract, Steviol Glycoside, Cholecalciferol, Riboflavin Powder (Vitamin B2)

Made in Taiwan

10 x 5.5g

Preparation and Usage

How: Take one sachet a day, mixed with 350ml hot or cold water When: Take daily when in need of recovery

