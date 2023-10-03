Rennie Liquid 250Ml

Rennie Liquid Heartburn Relief lasts up to 4 hours and forms a protective barrier on top of the stomach contents to prevent stomach acid escaping into the food pipe, causing the pain known as heartburn.

Oral suspension Fast & soothing relief For heartburn & indigestion This product is sugar free

Pack size: 250ML

Sugar free

Ingredients

Each 5 ml of this Medicine contains: 133.5 mg Sodium Bicarbonate, 250 mg Sodium Alginate, 80 mg Calcium Carbonate, It also contains Ethyl Parahydroxybenzoate (E214), Propyl Parahydroxybenzoate (E216), Butyl Parahydroxybenzoate

Net Contents

250ml

Preparation and Usage

Dosage: For oral use. Shake well before use. Adults and children over 12 years: Take 10-20 ml (two to four 5 ml spoonfuls) after meals and at bedtime, up to four times a day. Children 6 to 12 years: Take 5-10 ml (one to two 5 ml spoonfuls) after meals and at bedtime, up to four times a day. Suitable for use during pregnancy and breast-feeding.

Lower age limit

6 Years