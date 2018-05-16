Rennie Liquid 150Ml

- Rennie Liquid Heartburn Relief provides fast, soothing relief from Heartburn & Indigestion. The liquid forms a protective layer on top of the stomach contents to prevent stomach acid escaping into the food pipe, which causes pain and discomfort. The UK's No.1 Heartburn & Indigestion Tablet Brand - now available in a liquid.
- Sodium Alginate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Carbonate
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Each 5 ml of this Medicine contains: 133.5 mg Sodium Bicarbonate, 250 mg Sodium Alginate, 80 mg Calcium Carbonate, It also contains Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Saccharin Sodium, Ethyl Parahydroxybenzoate (E214), Propyl Parahydroxybenzoate (E216), Butyl Parahydroxybenzoate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Peppermint Oil and Purified Water
Storage
Do not store above 25°C. Do not refrigerate.
Preparation and Usage
- For oral use. Shake well before use.
- Dosage:
- Adults and children over 12 years: Take 10-20ml (two to four 5ml spoonful's) after meals and at bedtime, up to four times a day.
- Children 6 to 12 years: Take 5-10ml (one to two 5ml spoonful's) after meals and at bedtime, up to four times a day.
- Rennie Liquid Heartburn Relief may be taken during pregnancy and breast-feeding.
Warnings
- Children under 6: Not recommended
- If symptoms persist after 7 days consult your pharmacist or doctor
- Keep out of sight and reach of children
- Medicines can affect the unborn baby. Always talk to your doctor or pharmacist before taking any medicine in pregnancy
Name and address
Distributor address
Return to
- Pinewood Laboratories Ltd.,
- Ballymacarbry,
- Clonmel,
- Co. Tipperary,
- Ireland.
Lower age limit
6 Years
Net Contents
150ml
Safety information
