Tesco Smoky Bbq Kit 475G

- Energy1194kJ 283kcal14%
- Fat5.8g8%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars4.5g5%
- Salt1.5g25%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1004kJ / 238kcal
Product Description
- Smoky fajita kit containing 8 wheat flour tortillas, tomato salsa and smoky seasoning.
- A TASTE OF MEXICO The right ingredients for an easy meal with smoky, mellow flavour
- Pack size: 475g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour Tortillas, Tomato Salsa, Smoky BBQ Seasoning .
Wheat Flour Tortillas contains: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Stabiliser (Glycerol, Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Wheat Gluten, Raising Agent (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Wheat Flour, Malic Acid, Emulsifier (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Palm Oil, Preservative (Calcium Propionate).
Tomato Salsa contains: Tomato, Water, Onion, Tomato Paste, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch, Jalapeño Chilli, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Garlic Purée, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Cumin, Coriander, Coriander Leaf, Flavouring, Black Pepper.
Smoky BBQ Seasoning contains: Maltodextrin, Tomato, Garlic, Potato Starch, Onion, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Cumin, Mushroom Extract, Black Pepper, Flavouring, Chipotle Chilli, Rapeseed Oil, Red Pepper, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Jalapeño Chilli, Lovage, Rosemary Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Allergy Information
- Contains gluten and wheat. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Tortillas and Salsa - Once opened re-seal, refrigerate and consume within 3 days. Seasoning - Once opened re-seal, store in a cool, dry place and use within 3 days.
Cooking Precautions
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- Do not reheat.
Produce of
Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
To prepare fajitas you require:
1 Tesco Smoky BBQ Fajita Kit;
450g chicken breast fillets, cut into thin strips
30ml (2 tbsp) Oil
2 large mixed peppers, sliced
1 large onion, sliced
Additional garnish (optional):
Soured cream
Guacamole
Grated cheese
Method:
1. Heat the oil in a pan until hot. Add chicken and stir-fry over a medium heat until brown and thoroughly cooked. Add the seasoning and stir fry for another 2 minutes.
2. Add onion and peppers and cook for a further 3-4 minutes.
3. Remove tortillas from the packaging and gently warm by microwaving on full power for 35 seconds (800W) / 30 seconds (900W) or by wrapping them in foil and placing on a baking tray in a pre-heated oven (150°C/Fan 130°C/Gas Mark 2) for 10 minutes.
4. Spoon filling into the middle of a pre-heated tortilla, top with the salsa (plus additional garnish if desired).
5. Wrap and serve
Tip: For a vegetarian option, swap the chicken for roasted sweet potato and mushrooms.
Tip: Don't overfill your tortilla or it won't fold properly!
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled
Net Contents
475g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1004kJ / 238kcal
|1194kJ / 283kcal
|Fat
|4.9g
|5.8g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|40.6g
|48.3g
|Sugars
|3.8g
|4.5g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|3.0g
|Protein
|6.6g
|7.9g
|Salt
|1.3g
|1.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Tortillas packaged in a protective atmosphere.
