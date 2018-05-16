Tesco Smoky Bbq Kit 475G

To prepare fajitas you require:

1 Tesco Smoky BBQ Fajita Kit;

450g chicken breast fillets, cut into thin strips

30ml (2 tbsp) Oil

2 large mixed peppers, sliced

1 large onion, sliced

Additional garnish (optional):

Soured cream

Guacamole

Grated cheese

Method:

1. Heat the oil in a pan until hot. Add chicken and stir-fry over a medium heat until brown and thoroughly cooked. Add the seasoning and stir fry for another 2 minutes.

2. Add onion and peppers and cook for a further 3-4 minutes.

3. Remove tortillas from the packaging and gently warm by microwaving on full power for 35 seconds (800W) / 30 seconds (900W) or by wrapping them in foil and placing on a baking tray in a pre-heated oven (150°C/Fan 130°C/Gas Mark 2) for 10 minutes.

4. Spoon filling into the middle of a pre-heated tortilla, top with the salsa (plus additional garnish if desired).

5. Wrap and serve

Tip: For a vegetarian option, swap the chicken for roasted sweet potato and mushrooms.

Tip: Don't overfill your tortilla or it won't fold properly!