Barenaked Protein Noodles 380G

This is a big, fat YES from me! I was so afraid of trying the zero noodles, because people are extremely divided about them. I think the main thing here is to follow the instructions. Drain it, rinse it, fry it through, and then add to your stir fry. Important: try not to smell it before you are totally done with the preparation. Believe me, you will get a decent noodle. A bit chewy, yes, but hey, the 18 kcal and 0 carb are soooo worth it!
Don't do it
Smelt like fish when I opened the packet to drain, awful texture persevered anyway but was gagging towards the end couldn't finish it never again
Rubber band soup
I bought these to add to a low calorie/fat vegetable soup that I make regularly. On opening they do have a very odd odour about them but the bowl of soup I ate straight after making was great and the noodles added an interesting element. I potted up the extra 4 portions and put them in the freezer to have as and when wanted. Re-heated one of these pots today, the noodles have reduced in size and are now really thin and are so tough it's like chewing on elastic bands and very unpleasant to eat. I don't know if they don't like the freezing or the re-heating but certainly won't be using this way again.