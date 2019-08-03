By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Barenaked Protein Noodles 380G

2.5(3)Write a review
Barenaked Protein Noodles 380G
£ 2.00
£8.00/kg

Product Description

  • Precooked konjac noodles in water.
  • For more information on barenakedfoods and other great foods we have on offer, visit www.barenakedfoods.co.uk or write to us - we'd love to hear your comments.
  • These protein enhanced spaghetti noodles are a great healthy way of introducing more protein to your diet whilst keeping the carbs & fat at bay. Use in Chinese & Italian dishes!
  • Helps you lose weight*
  • *70gm of Barenaked protein noodles three times a day. Drink 250ml of water as a part of a varied and balanced diet.
  • This product has been food tested by Food Test Laboratories Ltd.
  • As seen on Dragon's Den
  • Only 18kcals per serving!
  • Zero fat
  • Low in calories
  • High in protein with 0.1g carbohydrates per 100g!
  • Enhanced with soy protein!
  • Source of fibre
  • Gluten free
  • No added preservatives
  • No added artificial flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250g
  • Zero fat
  • Low in calories
  • High in protein
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Water, Konjac Flour, Food Grade Calcium Hydroxide (Firming Agent), Soybean Protein Flour

Allergy Information

  • Whilst this product does not contain Nuts we cannot guarantee that there are no traces

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 3 days.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Open corner of packet. Drain water. Throw into a frying pan and cook for 3 minutes. Add your chosen sauce or vegetables and meat - enjoy!

Number of uses

1-2 Servings

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Choking can occur in people with swallowing difficulties or when ingesting without adequate fluid.

Name and address

  • Barenakedfoods Ltd.,
  • Unit 12 Barbastelle Crescent,
  • Hethersett,
  • NR9 3FR.

Return to

  • Barenakedfoods Ltd.,
  • Unit 12 Barbastelle Crescent,
  • Hethersett,
  • NR9 3FR.

Net Contents

250g

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100g serving of drained noodles)
Energy 73kJ 18kcal
Fat 0.1g
of which saturates 0.1g
Carbohydrates0.1g
Sugars 0.1g
Dietary fibre3.4g
Protein 2.7g
Salt 0.02g

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: Choking can occur in people with swallowing difficulties or when ingesting without adequate fluid.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

This is a big, fat YES from me! I was so afraid of

4 stars

This is a big, fat YES from me! I was so afraid of trying the zero noodles, because people are extremely divided about them. I think the main thing here is to follow the instructions. Drain it, rinse it, fry it through, and then add to your stir fry. Important: try not to smell it before you are totally done with the preparation. Believe me, you will get a decent noodle. A bit chewy, yes, but hey, the 18 kcal and 0 carb are soooo worth it!

Don't do it

1 stars

Smelt like fish when I opened the packet to drain, awful texture persevered anyway but was gagging towards the end couldn't finish it never again

Rubber band soup

2 stars

I bought these to add to a low calorie/fat vegetable soup that I make regularly. On opening they do have a very odd odour about them but the bowl of soup I ate straight after making was great and the noodles added an interesting element. I potted up the extra 4 portions and put them in the freezer to have as and when wanted. Re-heated one of these pots today, the noodles have reduced in size and are now really thin and are so tough it's like chewing on elastic bands and very unpleasant to eat. I don't know if they don't like the freezing or the re-heating but certainly won't be using this way again.

Usually bought next

Barenaked Noodles Original 380G

£ 2.00
£8.00/kg

Barenaked Rice 380G

£ 2.00
£8.00/kg

Tesco Cauliflower Rice 4 Pack 600G

£ 1.75
£0.29/100g

Offer

Tesco Beansprouts 300G

£ 0.70
£2.34/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here