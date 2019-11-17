Barenaked Noodles Original 380G

I’ve tried many versions of konjac based noodles a
I’ve tried many versions of konjac based noodles and these are by far the best. They are not as rubbery as other brands and the liquid they come in is not as fishy smelling. I always rinse very thoroughly but these don’t need as much rinsing. I cook aubergine, courgette, onion, mushroom etc in a tomato based sauce to go with these using low calorie ‘free from’ Parmesan style cheese and low fat pesto. I use the whole packet of noodles and have a substantial plate of delicious food for less than 220 kcal. Konjac noodles don’t have much flavour on their own but you can add lots of flavour and create a more ‘normal’ style meal.
Interesting experimental low carb meal
Low carb carbonara was nice at the time, and very easy to cook, but these noodles don't seem to sit in my stomach too well. I consistently feel a little nauseous afterwards.
Don't believe the bad reviews! Read this!
I'm on a keto diet (low carbs) and these have been a godsend! Yes, they come fishy but there's a trick to get rid of that! Rinse them with water in a colander Put them in a dry pot and add 10ml of Apple Cider Vinegar!! Work the vinegar through with your fingers. Add water to the pot and stir. Drain the noodles and rinse again. Ta-da! No more fishy smell! (Yes there may be a slight vinegar residue but unlikely to affect taste in a meal) Anyhoo - after doing that I chucked some oil in a pot and heat them. They're not pasta!! They do not have exactly the same texture - don't have unrealistic expectations. They are however, more like al dente spaghetti with a slightly different bite and are totally filling. Makes such a difference when doing keto or other diets. I mean come on... 30kcal for 250g of these vs 395kcal for 250g of spaghetti... No brainer!
A bag of rubber bands
Smells like bad fish and It’s like eating rubber bands . Not nice at all !!
Smells like fish
They have the worst smell.... It smells like pure fish and for the taste it's just like a rubber band it seems like you can chew and chew and it just won't break down? It's so werid not a fan of the smell won't be trying them again.
Great low calorie/low carb option!
A great alternative to spaghetti or stir fry noodles if you are trying to eat a low calorie or low carb diet. The noodles are in a brine so you first have to drain them. I suggest rinsing them for a while as they have a slightly fishy smell from the brine. I microwave mine for 2 minutes and then toss them in my stir fry or spaghetti dish and mix them with the other flavours before serving. The noodles themselves are quite rubbery compared to regular noodles or spaghetti but still enjoyable. They are quite bland and taste slightly of the brine they are stored in but usually this taste is replaced by whatever you cook them in.
Absolutely gross.... No flavour and the strangest
Absolutely gross.... No flavour and the strangest texture. I'd rather go without carbs than eat these again!