Sharwoods Plain Poppadoms Low Fat 8 Pack 94G

Misleading Sticker - Low Fat = Low Taste
Possibly one of the most awful things I've ever tasted. Taste like uncooked flour . The Low Fat is a con. Its 0.9gms per 100gms . A Pataks normal poppadom has 1.5g per 100gms so hardly a deal breaker and these low fat ones have an extra gram of salt so they could add "higher salt" to the label. I bought 3 packets because of the Tesco offer but can't be bothered to take the others back for £2.
Total 50/50 split
I think they are salty and odd and disgusting but my husband thinks they are amazing and he loves pops so we are really divided.
Best poppadoms in tesco
cook them in oil and it tastes just like the ones at the takeaway, yummy