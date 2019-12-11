By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sharwoods Plain Poppadoms Low Fat 8 Pack 94G

3(3)Write a review
Sharwoods Plain Poppadoms Low Fat 8 Pack 94G
£ 2.00
£2.13/100g

Offer

Per poppadom (12g) as microwaved
  • Energy150kJ 35kcal
    2%
  • Fat<0.5g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.68g
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (microwave cooked as per instructions on pack) Per 100g

Product Description

  • 8 Plain Poppadoms
  • Low fat poppadoms which when cooked in a microwave have the same great Sharwoods taste and crispiness.
  • Have you tried... our Reduced Fat Tikka Masala and Korma Sauces
  • Ready to microwave or fry
  • Non fried
  • High in fibre and protein
  • Low in saturated fat and fat
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 94g
  • High in fibre
  • High in protein
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Black Chickpea Gram Flour, Water, Salt, Raising Agent (Calcium Oxide), Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • May contain Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See side of carton

Produce of

Product of India, packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Bag. Not Recyclable Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • For information call 0800 022 3390
  • (ROI - 1800 93 2814)
  • Or write to us at
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Net Contents

94g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(microwave cooked as per instructions on pack) Per 100g(microwave cooked as per instructions on pack) Per poppadom (12g)
Energy (kJ)1248kJ150kJ
Energy (kcal)295kcal35kcal
Fat0.9g<0.5g
of which Saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate46.5g5.6g
of which Sugars0.9g0.1g
Fibre9.0g1.1g
Protein20.7g2.5g
Salt5.64g0.68g
This pack contains 8 portions--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Misleading Sticker - Low Fat = Low Taste

1 stars

Possibly one of the most awful things I've ever tasted. Taste like uncooked flour . The Low Fat is a con. Its 0.9gms per 100gms . A Pataks normal poppadom has 1.5g per 100gms so hardly a deal breaker and these low fat ones have an extra gram of salt so they could add "higher salt" to the label. I bought 3 packets because of the Tesco offer but can't be bothered to take the others back for £2.

Total 50/50 split

3 stars

I think they are salty and odd and disgusting but my husband thinks they are amazing and he loves pops so we are really divided.

Best poppadoms in tesco

5 stars

cook them in oil and it tastes just like the ones at the takeaway, yummy

Usually bought next

Tesco Mango Chutney 230G

£ 1.00
£4.35/kg

Sharwoods Green Label Mango Chutney 227G

£ 1.85
£8.15/kg

Sharwoods Mini Garlic & Coriander Naan 4 Pack 260G

£ 2.00
£0.77/100g

Offer

Sharwoods Mini Plain Naan 4 Pack 260G

£ 2.00
£7.70/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here