By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pataks Oven Bake Spicy Chicken 65 120G

5(1)Write a review
Pataks Oven Bake Spicy Chicken 65 120G
£ 1.49
£1.25/100g

Product Description

  • Spicy marinade with ground black pepper, black mustard seeds and dried curry leaves.
  • For more recipe inspiration, visit www.Pataks.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Chicken 65 is a spicy streetfood favourite in Southern India - but its name remains a mystery: whether the '65' refers to the year of its invention or number of ingredients in the original recipe. Patak's new Spicy Chicken 65 Oven Bake is a quick & easy marinade allowing you to easily discover why this delicious, fiery blend of herbs & spices is so popular in India.
  • Chilli rating - hot - 3
  • Aromatic & peppery
  • No artificial colours, flavours & preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Low-Fat Yogurt (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée (5%), Modified Maize Starch, Ground Black Pepper (2.3%), Ground Coriander, Paprika, Ground Cumin (1%), Salt, Ground Fennel, Black Mustard Seeds (0.5%), Chilli Powder, Paprika Extract, Garam Masala [Coriander, Cumin, Cinnamon, Ginger, Cloves, Black Pepper, Dill], Chilli Flakes (0.3%), Mustard Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Dried Curry Leaf (0.2%), Ground Fenugreek

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Make sure your oven is hot by preheating to 200C/Gas mark 6. Cover the chicken thigh pieces and the red onion with the contents of the sachet. Place onto a large foil-lined baking tray or oven dish and bake in the pre-heated oven for 20 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through. Delicious served with rice, in a naan or wrap, or with a fresh salad. Serves up to 4.
For an even richer flavour, marinade in the fridge for up to 2 hours before cooking.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try?
  • Also delicious with chicken breast, or for a vegetarian option swap out the chicken for cauliflower or paneer to create the South Indian vegetarian favourites- 'Gobi 65' and 'Paneer 65'.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Kiriana House,
  • Kiribati Way,
  • Leigh,
  • Lancashire,
  • WN7 5RS,

Return to

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Kiriana House,
  • Kiribati Way,
  • Leigh,
  • Lancashire,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 0195 617
  • ROI: 0044 800 0195 617

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 496 kJ/ 119 kcal
Fat 7.7 g
of which saturates 1.4 g
Carbohydrate 7.9 g
of which sugars 2.6 g
Protein 3.3 g
Salt 1.07 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very good indeed

5 stars

Lovely but very spicy. Hubby loves madras type heat and thought this was excellent.

Usually bought next

Pataks Oven Bake Tandoori 120G

£ 1.49
£1.25/100g

Tesco British Chicken Thigh Fillets 600G

£ 3.20
£5.34/kg

Offer

Pataks Ready To Eat Plain Pappadums 8 Pack

£ 2.00
£0.25/each

Tesco Red Onions Loose

£ 0.21
£1.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here