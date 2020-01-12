Pataks Oven Bake Spicy Chicken 65 120G

Very good indeed
Lovely but very spicy. Hubby loves madras type heat and thought this was excellent.
Water, Low-Fat Yogurt (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée (5%), Modified Maize Starch, Ground Black Pepper (2.3%), Ground Coriander, Paprika, Ground Cumin (1%), Salt, Ground Fennel, Black Mustard Seeds (0.5%), Chilli Powder, Paprika Extract, Garam Masala [Coriander, Cumin, Cinnamon, Ginger, Cloves, Black Pepper, Dill], Chilli Flakes (0.3%), Mustard Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Dried Curry Leaf (0.2%), Ground Fenugreek
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Oven cook
Instructions: Make sure your oven is hot by preheating to 200C/Gas mark 6. Cover the chicken thigh pieces and the red onion with the contents of the sachet. Place onto a large foil-lined baking tray or oven dish and bake in the pre-heated oven for 20 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through. Delicious served with rice, in a naan or wrap, or with a fresh salad. Serves up to 4.
For an even richer flavour, marinade in the fridge for up to 2 hours before cooking.
Made in the EU
120g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|496 kJ/ 119 kcal
|Fat
|7.7 g
|of which saturates
|1.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|7.9 g
|of which sugars
|2.6 g
|Protein
|3.3 g
|Salt
|1.07 g
