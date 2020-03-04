By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gran Luchito Smoked Chilli Paste 100G

5(3)Write a review
Gran Luchito Smoked Chilli Paste 100G
£ 3.49
£3.49/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Chipotle Chilli Paste
  • Discover more: www.luchito.com
  • Gran Luchito is the Authentic Taste of Mexico. Meaning 'Great Little Fighter' Gran Luchito is made from a secret blend of Chipotle & Rare Mexican Chillies, lovingly grown and smoked for Generation by Local Farmers in Southern Mexico. Ground with Caramelized onions, Balsamic Vinegar and a dash of Dark Agave Syrup, these Chillies give Gran Luchito Chipotle Chilli Paste its Knockout Flavour!
  • Chilli rating - hot - 3
  • Knockout flavour
  • Handmade in Mexico
  • Great taste 2013
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Blend of Mexican Chillies (of which Chipotle 7%), Safflower Oil, Onions, Dark Agave Nectar, Balsamic Vinegar, Garlic, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Spices

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 6 weeks.For best before date see side of lid or base of jar.

Produce of

Made in Mexico

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestions: Stirred into chilli con carne, spread onto fajitas, rubbed into steak, marinade some chicken, slow 'n' low with pork pibil, spice up huevos rancheros or simply blend with sour cream.

Name and address

  • Gran Luchito,
  • 48-49 Princes Pl,
  • London,
  • W11 4QA.

Return to

  • Gran Luchito,
  • 48-49 Princes Pl,
  • London,
  • W11 4QA.
  • +44 (0) 203 2911 951
  • www.luchito.com
  • hola@luchito.com

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy (kJ)1293
Energy (kcal)311
Total Fat 20.3g
(of which saturates)1.9g
Carbohydrates31.1g
(of which sugars)20.3g
Protein 3.8g
Salt 2.73g

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Small but packs a punch

5 stars

Small jar goes a long way as it’s incredibly powerful and incredibly delicious. Great one to have in the fridge to add a quick kick to any dish. Also addicted to the Gran Luchito mayo

Very hot and smokey. Can be added to a risotto in

5 stars

Very hot and smokey. Can be added to a risotto in small amounts. Helps a meal with chilli ingredients. Can be difficult to come across on the online search

Just buy it, makes everything mexican-ish taste gr

5 stars

Just buy it, makes everything mexican-ish taste great. Mix with mayo & lime juice & touch of sugar for great dip.

