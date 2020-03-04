Gran Luchito Smoked Chilli Paste 100G

Small but packs a punch
Small jar goes a long way as it’s incredibly powerful and incredibly delicious. Great one to have in the fridge to add a quick kick to any dish. Also addicted to the Gran Luchito mayo
Very hot and smokey. Can be added to a risotto in small amounts. Helps a meal with chilli ingredients. Can be difficult to come across on the online search
Just buy it, makes everything mexican-ish taste great. Mix with mayo & lime juice & touch of sugar for great dip.