Gran Luchito Chipotle Salsa 300G

Product Description
- Super Smoky Chipotle Salsa
- Discover more: www.luchito.com
- Handmade in Mexico
- Gran Luchito brings the authentic flavour of Mexican salsa to your table. Handmade in Mexico using traditional recipes and the finest fresh ingredients, these salsas will bring your Mexican feast alive. Try this super smoky chipotle salsa spooned over chicken tacos or dipped with corn tortilla chips!
- Chilli rating - medium - 2
- Mexican magic
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Onion, Chipotle Chilli (1.8%), Garlic, Salt, Corn Starch, Tapioca
Storage
Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 4 weeks.For best before date see base of jar.
Produce of
Made in Mexico
Preparation and Usage
- Stir well before use.
Name and address
- Gran Luchito,
- 48/49 Princes Pl,
- London,
- W11 4QA.
Return to
- +44 (0) 203 2911 951
- hola@luchito.com
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|105.1kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|25kcal
|Total Fat
|0.4g
|(of which saturates)
|0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|5.1g
|(of which sugars)
|2.9g
|Protein
|1.2g
|Salt
|1.8g
