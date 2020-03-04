By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gran Luchito Chipotle Salsa 300G

Gran Luchito Chipotle Salsa 300G
£ 2.65
£0.88/100g

Product Description

  • Super Smoky Chipotle Salsa
  • Discover more: www.luchito.com
  • Handmade in Mexico
  • Gran Luchito brings the authentic flavour of Mexican salsa to your table. Handmade in Mexico using traditional recipes and the finest fresh ingredients, these salsas will bring your Mexican feast alive. Try this super smoky chipotle salsa spooned over chicken tacos or dipped with corn tortilla chips!
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • Mexican magic
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Onion, Chipotle Chilli (1.8%), Garlic, Salt, Corn Starch, Tapioca

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 4 weeks.For best before date see base of jar.

Produce of

Made in Mexico

Preparation and Usage

  • Stir well before use.

Name and address

  • Gran Luchito,
  • 48/49 Princes Pl,
  • London,
  • W11 4QA.

Return to

  • Gran Luchito,
  • 48/49 Princes Pl,
  • London,
  • W11 4QA.
  • +44 (0) 203 2911 951
  • hola@luchito.com

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy (kJ)105.1kJ
Energy (kcal)25kcal
Total Fat 0.4g
(of which saturates)0.1g
Carbohydrates5.1g
(of which sugars)2.9g
Protein 1.2g
Salt 1.8g

