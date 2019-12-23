By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Expert For Men Anti-Ageing Moisturiser 100Ml

5(1)Write a review
Expert For Men Anti-Ageing Moisturiser 100Ml
£ 2.00
£2.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Xprt For Men Anti-Ageing Moisturiser
  • Xprt For Men Anti Ageing Moisturiser has been engineered to help: Reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles Protect against UVA and UVB damage Moisturise and hydrate skin Firm and reduce skin roughness Formulated with vitamin E, creatine and coffee extract, and SPF15 protection to help prevent UVA and UVB damage. Dermatalogically tested
  • SPF15, Vitamin E, Creatine & Coffee Extract Helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles
  • Xprt For Men Anti-Ageing Moisturiser has been engineered to help: - Reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles - Protect against UVA and UVB damage - Moisturise and hydrate skin - Firm and reduce skin roughness Formulated with vitamin E, creatine and coffee extract, and SPF15 protection to help prevent UVA and UVB damage. Dermatalogically tested
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Octocrylene, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Dimethicone, Cetearyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Palmitate, Phenoxyethanol, Tribehenin, Creatine, Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Glyceryl Stearate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, PEG-100 Stearate, Parfum, Butylene Glycol, Xanthan Gum, Caffeine, Ethylhexylglycerin, Panthenol, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Coffea Arabica Seed Extract, Linalool, Limonene, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Tetrapeptide-21.

Produce of

Made in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply liberally on your face and neck area. Also suitable for use after shaving. For best results, prepare your skin with XPRT FOR MEN SENSITIVE FACE WASH

Recycling info

Tube. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100 ml e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

This anti ageing cream is very Good makes your ski

5 stars

This anti ageing cream is very Good makes your skin smoother

Usually bought next

Expert For Men Sensitive Moisturiser 100Ml

£ 2.00
£20.00/litre

Offer

Expert For Men Sensitive Face Wash 100Ml

£ 2.00
£2.00/100ml

Offer

Expert For Men Original Moisturiser 100Ml

£ 2.00
£2.00/100ml

Offer

Expert For Men Original Face Scrub 100Ml

£ 2.00
£2.00/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here