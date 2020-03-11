Expert For Men Original Face Scrub 100Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Xprt For Men Original Face Scrub
- Xprt For Men Original Face Scrub has been engineered to help: Remove dirt and impurities from the skin Mattify and smooth skin Formulated with green tea and pro vitamin B5 and natural exfoliants. Dermatalogically tested
- Green Tea & Provitamin B5 Removes dirt and impurities
- Xprt For Men Original Face Scrub has been engineered to help: - Remove dirt and impurities from the skin - Mattify and smooth skin Formulated with green tea and pro-vitamin B5 and natural exfoliants. Dermatalogically tested
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Acrylates Copolymer, Hydrated Silica, PEG-18 Glyceryl Oleate/Cocoate, Oryza Sativa Germ Powder, Phenoxyethanol, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Acrylates/Steareth-20 Methacrylate Copolymer, Potassium Hydroxide, Juglans Regia Shell Powder, Parfum, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Benzophenone-1, Disodium EDTA, Panthenol, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Sodium Benzoate.
Produce of
Made in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Lather up the gel, massage over a wet face and rinse off water. For best results, follow with XPRT FOR MEN ORIGINAL MOISTURISER
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
100 ml e
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020