Expert For Men Sensitive Face Wash 100Ml
Product Description
- Xprt For Men Sensitive Face Wash has been engineered specifcally for men with sensitive skin to help: - Gently remove dirt and impurities from the skin - Reduce shine and prevent oiliness Formulated with aloe vera, bamboo extract and pro-vitamin B5 to help clean and refresh the skin. Dermatalogically tested
- Pack size: 100ML
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Glycerin, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Potassium Hydroxide, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, Potassium Sorbate, Benzophenone-1, Panthenol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Disodium EDTA, Bambusa Vulgaris Shoot Extract.
Made in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Lather up the gel, massage over a wet face and rinse off with water. For best results, follow with XPRT FOR MEN SENSITIVE MOISTURISER
Net Contents
100 ml e
