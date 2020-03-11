Expert For Men Sensitive Moisturiser 100Ml
Product Description
- Xprt For Men Original Moisturiser
- Xprt For Men Original Moisturiser has been engineered to help: Moisturise skin for 24 hours Refresh and condition Soften skin Formulated with hylauronic acid, green tea and pro vitamin B5 to help condition skin. Dermatalogically tested
- Hylauronic Acid, Green Tea & Provitamin B5 Helps moisturise skin for 24 hours
- Pack size: 100ML
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Glycerin, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Isopropyl Myristate, Cetyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Theobroma Cacao Seed Butter, Dimethicone, Phenoxyethanol, Paraffin, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Parfum, Panthenol, Pentylene Glycol, Disodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Serine, Sodium Lactate, Urea, Lactic Acid, Sorbitol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Sodium Chloride, Linalool, Limonene, Allantoin, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate.
Produce of
Made in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Apply liberally on your face and neck area. Also suitable for use after shaving. For best results, prepare your skin with XPRT FOR MEN ORIGINAL FACE SCRUB
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
100 ml e
