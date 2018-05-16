Tesco Free Spirit Super Plus Applicator Tampons 20 Pack

Product Description
- Tesco Free Spirit Applicator Tampons SUPER PLUS 20 Pack
- Get to know your body! Changes in your flow, bleeding outside your normal cycle, or after menopause can all be early signs of gynaecological health issues.
- If you notice any changes or have any concerns, visit a registered GP.
- Our applicator tampons provide lasting protection* with lengthways expansion designed to fit your body. The specially shaped petal end helps with easy and comfortable insertion. Our super plus tampons are ideal for heavy flow days. For extra protection use alongside Tesco Free Spirit pantyliners. Live life confidently with Tesco Free Spirit.
- Super Plus Lasting Protection* Dermatologically tested
- Our applicator tampons provide lasting protection* with lengthways expansion designed to fit your body. The specially shaped petal end helps with easy and comfortable insertion. Our super plus tampons are ideal for heavy flow days. For extra protection use alongside Tesco Free Spirit pantyliners. Live life confidently with Tesco Free Spirit.
- Feel confident
- Dermatologically tested
- Comfort secure protection
- Absorbent protection
- Petal shaped end
- Length ways expansion
- Rounded shape for easy insertion
- Easy grip applicator
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Produced in Germany, Packed in Germany
Preparation and Usage
- For maximum protection and comfort, consider varying the absorbency of your tampons throughout your cycle. Always use the lowest absorbency tampon to meet your needs. Additional Information: Do not flush applicator or wrapper, please wrap tampon securely and dispose of with normal household waste.
- Our promise: We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which falls below the high standard you expect. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. We are here to help: Tesco Stores Ltd., Welwyn Garden City, AL7 1GA. Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon–Sat, 9am–6pm. Shop on-line at www.tesco.com
Warnings
- Warning
- IMPORTANT INFORMATION - FOR YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY, READ AND SAVE THE LEAFLET ENCLOSED IN THIS PACK. TAMPONS ARE ASSOCIATED WITH TOXIC SHOCK SYNDROME (TSS). TSS IS A RARE BUT SERIOUS ILLNESS THAT MAY BE FATAL. Always remember to remove your last tampon.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
20 x Tampons
Safety information
Warning IMPORTANT INFORMATION - FOR YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY, READ AND SAVE THE LEAFLET ENCLOSED IN THIS PACK. TAMPONS ARE ASSOCIATED WITH TOXIC SHOCK SYNDROME (TSS). TSS IS A RARE BUT SERIOUS ILLNESS THAT MAY BE FATAL. Always remember to remove your last tampon.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020