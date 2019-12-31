Pataks Oven Bake Tandoori 120G
Offer
Product Description
- Indian-style marinade with ginger, chilli and cardamom.
- For more recipe inspiration, visit www.Pataks.co.uk
- Patak's Tandoori Oven Bake is a quick and easy marinade made with fragrant ginger, cardamom and chilli. Originating from the Punjab region, Tandoori refers to dishes cooked in hot, clay ovens called "tandoors". Patak's Tandoori Oven Bake is the perfect way to create a mouth-watering Tandoori dish in your own oven.
- The original
- 20 minutes
- Quick & easy marinade
- Chilli rating - medium - 2
- No artificial colours, flavours & preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Ingredients
Low-Fat Yogurt (Milk), Water, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée (5%), Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Ground Coriander, Paprika, Salt, Ground Cumin, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Coriander Leaf, Paprika Extract, Chilli Powder (0.7%), Dried Fenugreek Leaf, Ground Cardamom (0.5%), Black Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Turmeric, Cinnamon, Clove, Nutmeg
Allergy Information
- May also contain Peanuts and Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Why not try?
- Swap out the chicken for fish or paneer for another authentic and vibrant meal
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
Return to
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|447 kJ/ 109 kcal
|Fat
|6.8 g
|of which saturates
|1.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|7.9 g
|of which sugars
|2.8 g
|Protein
|3.0 g
|Salt
|1.34 g
