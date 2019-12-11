By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sharwoods Creamy Korma Curry Sauce 250G

2(1)Write a review
Sharwoods Creamy Korma Curry Sauce 250G
£ 1.50
£0.60/100g

Offer

Per 1/2 pouch (125g) portion as sold
  • Energy645kJ 155kcal
    8%
  • Fat11.1g
    16%
  • Saturates6.5g
    33%
  • Sugars7.8g
    9%
  • Salt1.11g
    19%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy as sold Per 100g

Product Description

  • A creamy Korma curry with tomatoes, coconut and onion.
  • Prepared in small batches using a carefully selected blend of traditional recipes
  • A creamy Korma curry created using a carefully selected blend of spices
  • Chilli rating - 1
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Cream (21%) (Milk), Tomatoes (20%), Sugar, Desiccated Coconut (4%), Onion (3%), Ginger Purée, Modified Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Salt, Spices, Coconut Cream Powder (contains Milk), Garlic Powder, Rice Flour, Tomato Powder

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Mustard, Soya and Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened refrigerate & use within 3 days.

Produce of

Product of the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking Instructions
  • 1. Dice chicken breasts (300g) and gently fry in a little oil for 3-5 minutes until browned.
  • 2. Add the sauce and simmer gently for 3 minutes or until chicken is cooked through.
  • Please ensure all food is thoroughly cooked and piping hot throughout before servings.
  • Serves 2
  • Serve with Sharwood's flame-baked naans and mango chutney
  • Why not try with fish or mixed vegetables

Number of uses

This pouch contains 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Pouch. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • For information call 0800 022 3390 (ROI 1800 93 2814)
  • Or write to us at Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold Per 100gas sold Per 1/2 pouch (125g) portion
Energy (kJ)516kJ645kJ
Energy (kcal)124kcal155kcal
Fat 8.9g11.1g
of which Saturates 5.2g6.5g
Carbohydrate 9.0g11.3g
of which Sugars 6.2g7.8g
Fibre 1.2g1.5g
Protein 1.4g1.8g
Salt 0.89g1.11g
This pouch contains 2 portions--

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointing!

2 stars

Bought this when on offer and used it to make a chicken korma. No one in the family liked it - they said it lacked flavour and had a strange after taste. Very disappointed! Would not buy again and have removed from my favourites.

