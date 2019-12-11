By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sharwoods Medium Egg Noodles 680G

Sharwoods Medium Egg Noodles 680G
£ 2.00
£2.95/kg

Offer

Per portion as prepared (145g):
  • Energy885kJ 209kcal
    10%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt0.45g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g as sold

Product Description

  • Medium Egg Noodles
  • Ready in 4 mins
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 680g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg (4%), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk, Sesame and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Product of Belgium

Preparation and Usage

  • Medium egg noodles are quick and easy and are a delicious alternative to rice or pasta.
  • Just boil.
  • Ready in 4 minutes then add the cooked noodles to your dish.
  • 1. Allow 1 nest of noodles per person.
  • 2. Plunge the noodles into a large pan of boiling water. Simmer for 4 minutes.
  • 3. Drain well and toss in Light Soy Sauce..
  • For best results, rinse in cold water, drain, then add to your stir-fry just before serving and toss all ingredients together.
  • Serve with Sharwood's Prawn Crackers.

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 12 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Packing. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • For information call 0800 022 3390 (ROI 1800 93 2814)
  • Or write to us at
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Net Contents

680g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer portion as prepared (145g)%Reference Intake
Energy (kJ)1553kJ885kJ10%
Energy (kcal)367kcal209kcal10%
Fat 2.3g1.3g2%
of which Saturates 0.5g0.3g2%
Carbohydrates 71.2g40.6g
of which Sugars 3.0g1.7g2%
Fibre 4.1g2.3g
Protein 13.2g7.5g
Salt 0.79g0.45g8%
Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---
This pack contains approximately 12 portions---

