Sharwoods Medium Egg Noodles 340G

- Energy885kJ 209kcal10%
- Fat1.3g2%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars1.7g2%
- Salt0.45g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g as sold
Product Description
- Medium Egg Noodles
- Ready in 4 mins
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 340g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg (4%), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Milk, Sesame and Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Product of Belgium
Preparation and Usage
- Medium egg noodles are quick and easy and are a delicious alternative to rice or pasta.
- Just boil.
- Ready in 4 minutes then add the cooked noodles to your dish.
- 1. Allow 1 nest of noodles per person.
- 2. Plunge the noodles into a large pan of boiling water. Simmer for 4 minutes.
- 3. Drain well and toss in Light Soy Sauce.
- For best results, rinse in cold water, drain, then add to your stir-fry just before serving and toss all ingredients together.
- Serve with Sharwood's Prawn Crackers.
Number of uses
This pack contains approximately 6 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Packing. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Premier Foods,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Return to
- For information call 0800 022 3390 (ROI 1800 93 2814)
- Or write to us at
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Net Contents
340g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per portion as prepared (145g)
|% Reference Intake
|Energy (kJ)
|1553kJ
|885kJ
|10%
|Energy (kcal)
|367kcal
|209kcal
|10%
|Fat
|2.3g
|1.3g
|2%
|of which Saturates
|0.5g
|0.3g
|2%
|Carbohydrate
|71.2g
|40.6g
|of which Sugars
|3.0g
|1.7g
|2%
|Fibre
|4.1g
|2.3g
|Protein
|13.2g
|7.5g
|Salt
|0.79g
|0.45g
|8%
|Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains approximately 6 portions
|-
|-
|-
