Explore Cuisine Organic Mung Bean Rotini 250G

Explore Cuisine Organic Mung Bean Rotini 250G
£ 3.00
£12.00/kg

Product Description

  • Organic Mung Bean Rotini
  • Explore Cuisine is committed to fair trade and sustainable living, so that everyone benefits along the way - from the field to your home.
  • 2% of proceeds support the Food to Thrive Foundation.
  • For more info, please see foodtothrivefoundation.org
  • Explore Cuisine Searches The Globe to bring you healthy foods!
  • Did you know bean sprouts come from Mung Beans?
  • This shiny green oval-shaped bean has been a cherished food in parts of Asia for thousands of years. It is well known for its rich taste and especially its natural plant based protein and fibre content. That's why the Mung Bean Rotini is the perfect fit to Explore Cuisine's range of pastas!
  • At Explore Cuisine, we are dedicated to innovative cooking using organic ingredients of the highest quality. Explore Cuisine integrates beans, peas, lentils and rice to provide you and your family nourishing meals which are easy, quick, colourful and simply delicious.
  • Organic
  • High protein & fibre
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 250g
Information

Ingredients

Organic Mung Bean Flour

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a dry place and protected from heat.Best before: see bottom of package.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Number of uses

3-4 portions

Name and address

  • Blue Ocean.

Return to

  • Blue Ocean.
  • sales@blueoceansalesbrokers.com

Net Contents

250g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1381kJ / 327 kcal
Fat1.5g
of which saturates0.5g
Carbohydrates50.5g
of which sugars1.2g
Fibre10.3g
Protein22.6g
Salt1.3g

