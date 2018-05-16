Explore Cuisine Organic Chickpea Fusilli 250G

Product Description
- Organic Chickpea Fusilli
- 2% of proceeds support the Food to Thrive Foundation.
- For more info, please see foodtothrivefoundation.org
- Explore Cuisine Searches the Globe
- To bring you wholesome foods!
- Dedicated to innovative cooking using organic ingredients of the highest quality, Explore Cuisine integrates beans, peas, lentils and rice to provide you and your family nourishing meals which are easy, quick, colorful and simply delicious!
- Explore Cuisine delivers affordable food by buying ingredients direct from the farmer and producing close to the fields.
- Explore Cuisine is committed to trading fairly and sustainable living, so that everyone benefits along the way - from the field to your home.
- Organic
- High protein and fibre
- Certified gluten-free
- Suitable for vegan
- Pack size: 250g
- High protein
- High fibre
Information
Ingredients
Organic Chickpea Flour (60%), Organic Brown Rice Flour, Organic Tapioca Starch, Organic Pea Protein Flour
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best before: see bottom of package.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Boil in water for 9-11 min.
Produce of
Product of Italy
Number of uses
4-5 Servings
Distributor address
- Blue Ocean,
- 20A-20F Basepoint Business Centre,
- Harts Farm Way,
- Havant,
- Hampshire,
- P09 1HS,
Return to
Net Contents
250g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1496kJ / 354kcal
|Fat
|4.7g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|Carbohydrates
|53.9g
|of which sugars
|1.4g
|Fibre
|8.0g
|Protein
|20.1g
|Salt
|0.14g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
