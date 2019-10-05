Tesco Reduced Fat Cheese & Bacon Crustless Quiche 160G

no taste
very light,the right ammount of pastry,however lacks taste,very dull.
tastes like water, no flavour at all just wet and
tastes like water, no flavour at all just wet and its not crustless, it has a pastry crust on the bottom
Typical values per 100g: Energy 661kJ / 158kcal
INGREDIENTS: Skimmed Milk, Fromage Frais (Milk) (19%), Pasteurised Egg White, Smoked Bacon (12%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Brown Sugar, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Low Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (6%), Pasteurised Egg, Onion, Cornflour, Palm Oil, Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk) (1.5%), Rapeseed Oil, White Pepper.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Oven
Instructions: Can be served hot or cold. For best results oven heat. Remove all packaging including aluminium tray. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 - 15 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 - 25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Important
Not suitable for microwave heating.
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.
1 Servings
Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Metal check local recycling
160g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each quiche (160g)
|Energy
|661kJ / 158kcal
|1058kJ / 252kcal
|Fat
|7.1g
|11.3g
|Saturates
|2.8g
|4.5g
|Carbohydrate
|13.6g
|21.8g
|Sugars
|2.7g
|4.3g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|1.0g
|Protein
|9.6g
|15.3g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|Contains 30% less fat than Tesco standard Crustless Cheddar & Bacon Quiche 340g.
|As sold
