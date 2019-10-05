By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Reduced Fat Cheese & Bacon Crustless Quiche 160G

1.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Reduced Fat Cheese & Bacon Crustless Quiche 160G
£ 1.30
£0.81/100g
Each quiche
  • Energy1058kJ 252kcal
    13%
  • Fat11.3g
    16%
  • Saturates4.5g
    23%
  • Sugars4.3g
    5%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 661kJ / 158kcal

Product Description

  • Beechwood smoked bacon, low fat hard cheese and Red Leicester cheese baked with egg and fromage frais, on a shortcrust pastry base.
  • BEECHWOOD SMOKED BACON Red Leicester and smoked bacon baked with egg and fromage frais
  • BEECHWOOD SMOKED BACON Red Leicester and smoked bacon baked with egg and fromage frais
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Skimmed Milk, Fromage Frais (Milk) (19%), Pasteurised Egg White, Smoked Bacon (12%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Brown Sugar, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Low Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (6%), Pasteurised Egg, Onion, Cornflour, Palm Oil, Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk) (1.5%), Rapeseed Oil, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Can be served hot or cold. For best results oven heat. Remove all packaging including aluminium tray. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 - 15 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 - 25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Important
Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

160g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach quiche (160g)
Energy661kJ / 158kcal1058kJ / 252kcal
Fat7.1g11.3g
Saturates2.8g4.5g
Carbohydrate13.6g21.8g
Sugars2.7g4.3g
Fibre0.6g1.0g
Protein9.6g15.3g
Salt0.5g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Contains 30% less fat than Tesco standard Crustless Cheddar & Bacon Quiche 340g.--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

no taste

2 stars

very light,the right ammount of pastry,however lacks taste,very dull.

tastes like water, no flavour at all just wet and

1 stars

tastes like water, no flavour at all just wet and its not crustless, it has a pastry crust on the bottom

Usually bought next

Tesco Quiche Lorraine 160G

£ 1.30
£0.81/100g

Tesco Scotch Eggs 2 Pack 227G

£ 1.20
£0.53/100g

Tesco Reduced Fat Coleslaw 300G

£ 0.79
£0.26/100g

Tesco 6 Sausage Rolls 360G

£ 1.85
£0.51/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here