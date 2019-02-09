By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nitwits All In One Headlice Solution 120Ml

3(2)Write a review
Nitwits All In One Headlice Solution 120Ml
£ 10.00
£8.34/100ml

Product Description

  • Head Lice Solution
  • #1 Choice for Aussie Mums*
  • *Australian Aztec Data MAT 17.5.15 in sales value
  • NitWits is tested and approved by the Medical Entomology Centre, Cambridge, UK.
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
  • nitwitsforkids.com for information on head lice, tips & treatments.
  • Formulated with mums in mind because mums know kids best!
  • Formula works fast to kill lice and eggs
  • Rigorous combing is Not required to be effective
  • Kids love the light fresh scent of All-In-One
  • Easily washes out with regular shampoo
  • NitWits helps you keep kids lice free
  • Defend against lice daily
  • NitWits Anti-Lice & Detangling Spray conditions the hair to release knots and tangles while repelling lice.
  • Comb out lice & eggs
  • Check for and remove nits and lice with ease with the proven combination of NitWits Combing Solution and 3-in-1 Head Lice Comb.
  • Mums know kids best!
  • "I wanted to create a product that worked fast, was easy for mums to use as well as being gentle and hassle free for kids. That's how NitWits was born!"
  • Nadine Ismiel-Nash
  • Mum, Scientist & NitWits creator
  • Kill lice & eggs in one go
  • Kills lice & eggs without combing
  • Fast acting formula
  • Gentle on young skin
  • No mess, no drips, no fuss
  • Easily washes out for fresh, shiny hair
  • Kid-friendly scent
  • Easy spray applicator
  • 100% Australian owned
  • Pack size: 120ML

Information

Ingredients

Dimethicone

Storage

Store below 30ºC.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions
  • Prepare:
  • Cover shoulders with a towel and unlock spray nozzle. Hair should be dry.
  • Treat:
  • Hold spray applicator 10cm from hair and spray with NitWits All-In-One until hair and scalp are evenly coated and saturated.
  • Massage well into scalp and through the hair to ensure complete coverage.
  • Leave solution in hair for 20 minutes to ensure both lice and eggs are killed.
  • Optional: Use the comb provided to remove dead lice and eggs.
  • Rinse hair thoroughly and shampoo as normal.
  • After 7 days: Check hair and scalp to ensure there has been no new infestation. If lice are detected, repeat treatment.

Warnings

  CAUTION: KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact does occur, flush with water. If irritation persists seek medical advice. Before treatment perform a patch test on a small area of the scalp following the directions for use. If after 24 hours there is no adverse reaction, proceed with full application. Do not use on children under 6 months of age without first seeking medical advice. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Product may cause surfaces to become slippery. Take care and wash any residue away with water and detergent.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • N-Hance Pty Ltd,
  • 29-31 Solent Cct,
  • Baulkham Hills, NSW 2153,
  • Australia.

Distributor address

  • SI&D (UK) Ltd,
  • Unit 1 Learoyd Road,
  • New Romney,
  • Kent,
  • TN28 8XU.

Return to

  • SI&D (UK) Ltd,
  • Unit 1 Learoyd Road,
  • New Romney,
  • Kent,
  • TN28 8XU.
  • 0870 267 4004

Net Contents

120ml ℮

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Highly recommended! Best stuff I’ve ever tried!

5 stars

So impressed I had to write a review. After using other well know brands this is by far the most effective and easiest to use. Smelt good, not greasy unlike others and so easy to apply. Within 5 minutes the little critters were trying to jump ship! You don’t have to comb through but I did to be on the safe side - the yellow comb is a genius idea! It glided though their hair and it picked up all unwanted visitors (all dead). Would highly recommend this, best I’ve used and took half the time.

Did not work - big lice still in hair next day

1 stars

Did not work, great big lice the next day. Daughter hated the smell. Not happy at all

