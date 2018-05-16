Dulcosoft Liquid 250Ml

Product Description
- Oral Solution Macrogol
- For the symptomatic treatment of constipation and softening of hard stools. Contains macrogol 4000 which uses the water naturally contained already in your body to soften the stools to make bowel movements more comfortable.
- Suitable for pregnant or breastfeeding women and children from 2 years*.
- Suitable for diabetics: The solution does not contain sugar.
- Suitable for patients on low sodium diets. Gluten-free.
- *Consultation with a doctor is advised.
- Comfortable relief
- Works with your body for comfortable relief of constipation
- Doctor prescribed #1 ingredient
- Flavourless
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
10 ml solution contains: 5g of Macrogol 4000, Other ingredients: Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Macrogol 400, Citric Acid, Purified Water, Contains 5g Macrogol 4000 per 10ml of oral solution
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Do not store above 25°C.Do not refrigerate.
Preparation and Usage
- Adults & children 8+: 20 - 40 ml solution daily
- Children 4 to 7: 16 - 32 ml per day
- Children 2 to 3: 8 - 16 ml per day
- Simply add Dulcosoft® to your favourite drink preferably in the morning.
- Works within 24-72 hours. Can be taken from the first signs of discomfort.
- Instructions for use:
- Neutral taste: It can be directly mixed with a drink of your choice e.g. a glass of water or other liquid such as fruit juice or tea (about 150 ml).
- Dose: Measure out the dose using the measuring cup included in the pack. Within the dose recommendation the dose can be adjusted to your individual needs and can be taken daily or every other day.
- The right dose is the lowest dose to produce regular soft stools. The recommended daily dose should be preferably taken as a single dose in the morning.
- Daily dose
- Adults and Children from 8 years: 20-40 ml
- Children 4 to 7 years: 16-32 ml
- Children 2 to 3 years: 8-16 ml
- For use in children under 8 years, consultation with a doctor is advised.
- Read the Instructions for use before use.
- Use within 6 weeks of opening the bottle.
Warnings
- Keep out of the reach and sight of children.
Name and address
- Hälsa Pharma GmbH
- Maria-Goeppert-Straße 5,
- D-23562 Lübeck,
- Germany.
Distributor address
- Sanofi,
- One Onslow Street,
- Guildford,
- GU1 4YS,
- United Kingdom.
Net Contents
250ml
Safety information
Keep out of the reach and sight of children.
