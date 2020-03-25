Voltarol 2.32% Joint Pain Relief Gel 30G

Product Description
- Voltarol Joint Pain Relief 2.32% Gel 30g
- Nothing Stronger for All Day Joint Pain Relief
- Targeted Relief from Pain and Inflammation in Joints
- One Application in the Morning and Evening for All Day Relief
- No Strong Odour
- Non-greasy formula, Cooling and Soothing effect
- Voltarol Joint Pain Relief 2.32% Gel contains Diclofenac Diethylammonium. Always read the label
- Pack size: 30G
Information
Ingredients
Active ingredients: Diclofenac diethylammonium 2.32% w/w. Also contains: Butylhydroxytoluene, carbomers, cocoyl caprylocaprate, diethylamine, isopropyl alcohol, liquid paraffin, macrogol cetostearyl ether, oleyl alcohol, propylene glycol, perfume eucalyptus sting, purified water. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
Storage
Keep out of the sight and reach of children. Do not store above 30°C.
Preparation and Usage
1. Read the package leaflet before use. 2. Use an amount the size of a one penny or two penny piece 2 times daily (preferably morning and evening) the affected area of skin. 3. Massage into the skin over the affected site. 4. Wash hands after use (unless they are the site being treated). Adults and children aged 14 and over: Do not use for more than 7 days, unless longer treatment is recommended by a doctor. Do not exceed the stated dose. Do not use more than 56g of Voltarol Joint Pain Relief 2.32% Gel in one week. If symptoms worsen or persist for longer than 7 days consult your doctor.
Warnings
Do not use if you are allergic to diclofenac or aspirin or other NSAIDs, or have ever had an allergic reaction to these ingredients, or you have ever had an asthma attack, wheezing, hives, or runny nose after taking these ingredients. Do not use if taking diclofenac or other NSAIDs such as aspirin or ibuprofen. Do not use on children under 14 years of age. Consult your doctor or pharmacist before using, if you have a stomach or duodenal ulcer, or are pregnant or breast-feeding.
Remember: Do not apply to cuts, wounds, sunburned skin or other area where the skin is abnormal, or near the eyes or nose. Do not cover with a bandage or plaster. Do not use if the seal is broken.
Keep out of the sight and reach of children. Do not store above 30 °C.
Use this medicine only on your skin.
Fire hazard. Do not smoke or go near naked flames; clothing & bedding with this product dried on them can catch fire easily.
Name and address
- GlaxoSmithKline (UK) Trading Limited,
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS,
- U.K.
Return to
- GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare (UK) Trading Limited,
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS,
- U.K.
Lower age limit
14 Years
Net Contents
30g ℮
Safety information
<p>Do not use if you are allergic to diclofenac or aspirin or other NSAIDs, or have ever had an allergic reaction to these ingredients, or you have ever had an asthma attack, wheezing, hives, or runny nose after taking these ingredients. Do not use if taking diclofenac or other NSAIDs such as aspirin or ibuprofen. Do not use on children under 14 years of age. Consult your doctor or pharmacist before using, if you have a stomach or duodenal ulcer, or are pregnant or breast-feeding.</p><p>Remember: Do not apply to cuts, wounds, sunburned skin or other area where the skin is abnormal, or near the eyes or nose. Do not cover with a bandage or plaster. Do not use if the seal is broken.</p><p>Keep out of the sight and reach of children. Do not store above 30 °C.</p><p>Use this medicine only on your skin.</p><p>Fire hazard. Do not smoke or go near naked flames; clothing & bedding with this product dried on them can catch fire easily.</p>
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020