I Suggest you save up and buy the best = Lucozade
I Suggest you save up and buy the best = Lucozade Sport relax and enjoy. On the plus side it has a nice sports top.
INGREDIENTS: Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Stabilisers (Acacia Gum, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Vitamins (Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B12, Vitamin B6), Colour (Beta-Carotene).
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, consume within 1 days. Keep cool and out of sunlight.
Produced in United Kingdom
Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Sleeve. Plastic not currently recycled Bottle. Plastic widely recycled
4 x 500ml
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|One bottle 500ml
|Energy
|96kJ / 23kcal
|479kJ / 113kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|5.3g
|26.5g
|Sugars
|4.5g
|22.4g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0.13g
|0.64g
|Niacin
|0.5mg (3%NRV)
|2.7mg (17%NRV)
|Vitamin B6
|0.1mg (4%NRV)
|0.3mg (18%NRV)
|Vitamin B12
|0.1µg (4%NRV)
|0.5µg (18%NRV)
|Pantothenic acid
|0.2mg (3%NRV)
|1.0mg (17%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
