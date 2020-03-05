By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Isotonic Sports Drink Orange 4X500ml

2(1)Write a review
Tesco Isotonic Sports Drink Orange 4X500ml
£ 1.26
£0.06/100ml
One bottle
  • Energy479kJ 113kcal
    6%
  • Sugars22.4g
    25%
  • Salt0.64g
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 96kJ / 23kcal

Product Description

  • Orange flavour isotonic drink with added B vitamins, sugar and sweeteners
  • ISOTONIC Blended with sugars and electrolytes to restore energy during exercise
  • Orange Flavour
  • Pack size: 2000ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Stabilisers (Acacia Gum, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Vitamins (Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B12, Vitamin B6), Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, consume within 1 days. Keep cool and out of sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Sleeve. Plastic not currently recycled Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4 x 500ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne bottle 500ml
Energy96kJ / 23kcal479kJ / 113kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate5.3g26.5g
Sugars4.5g22.4g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt0.13g0.64g
Niacin0.5mg (3%NRV)2.7mg (17%NRV)
Vitamin B60.1mg (4%NRV)0.3mg (18%NRV)
Vitamin B120.1µg (4%NRV)0.5µg (18%NRV)
Pantothenic acid0.2mg (3%NRV)1.0mg (17%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
  • One bottle as sold
    • Energy479kJ 113kcal
      6%
    • Sugars22.4g
      25%
    • Salt0.6g
      10%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 96kJ / 23kcal

    Information

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, consume within 1 days. Keep cool and out of sunlight.

    Number of uses

    4 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 500ml
    Energy96kJ / 23kcal479kJ / 113kcal
    Fat0g0g
    Saturates0g0g
    Carbohydrate5.3g26.5g
    Sugars4.5g22.4g
    Fibre0g0g
    Protein0g0g
    Salt0.1g0.6g
    Niacin0.5mg (3%NRV)2.7mg (17%NRV)
    Vitamin B60.05mg (4%NRV)0.25mg (18%NRV)
    Vitamin B120.09µg (4%NRV)0.45µg (18%NRV)
    Pantothenic acid0.2mg (3%NRV)1.0mg (17%NRV)
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

I Suggest you save up and buy the best = Lucozade

2 stars

I Suggest you save up and buy the best = Lucozade Sport relax and enjoy. On the plus side it has a nice sports top.

Usually bought next

Tesco Ashbeck Natural Mineral Still Water 12X500ml

£ 1.69
£0.03/100ml

Fred & Flo 64 Fragranced Free Wipes

£ 0.52
£0.01/each

Growers Harvest Pure Apple Juice 1 Litre

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.55
£0.06/100ml

Aldi Price Match

Highland Spring Still Water 12 X 500Ml

£ 3.00
£0.05/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here