By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Pink Lemonade 4X330ml

2.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Pink Lemonade 4X330ml
£ 0.99
£0.08/100ml
Per can
  • Energy39kJ 9kcal
    <1%
  • Fat<0.5
    <1%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.08g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 12kJ / 3kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar carbonated lemon and raspberry flavoured soft drink with sweeteners.
  • SWEET & CITRUS Made with fruit juice from concentrate for a zingy taste with no added sugar Our drinks experts have been creating fizzy drinks in Yorkshire for more than 25 years. We take old favourites, and carefully evolve these recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • SWEET & CITRUS Made with fruit juice from concentrate for a zingy taste with no added sugar
  • Pack size: 1320ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Comminuted Lemon from Concentrate (4.0%), Orange Juice from Concentrate (1.0%), Lemon Juice from Concentrate (1.0%), Raspberry Juice from Concentrate (1.0%), Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Flavourings, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate), Fruit and Vegetable Extracts (Carrot Concentrate, Blackcurrant Concentrate).

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep cool and out of sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4x330ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml
Energy12kJ / 3kcal39kJ / 9kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate<0.5g0.9g
Sugars<0.5g0.9g
Fibre<0.5g<0.5g
Protein<0.5g<0.5g
Salt0.03g0.08g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..

  • Per can
    • Energy39kJ 9kcal
      <1%
    • Fat<0.5
      <1%
    • Sugars0.9g
      1%
    • Salt0.08g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 12kJ / 3kcal

    Information

    Storage

    • Not suitable for home freezing. Keep cool and out of sunlight.

    Number of uses

    4 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml
    Energy12kJ / 3kcal39kJ / 9kcal
    Fat<0.5g<0.5g
    Saturates0g0g
    Carbohydrate<0.5g0.9g
    Sugars<0.5g0.9g
    Fibre<0.5g<0.5g
    Protein<0.5g<0.5g
    Salt0.03g0.08g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

SHAME! No to plastic wraps

1 stars

Lovely drink wrapped in unnecessary plastic - SHAME! No to plastic wraps

Different and refreshing.

4 stars

We really like this. Refreshing. Best chilled. Works great as a mixer with white spirits.

Usually bought next

Tesco Diet Cloudy Lemonade 4 X 330Ml

£ 0.99
£0.08/100ml

Tesco No Added Sugar Orange Crush 4 X 330Ml

£ 0.99
£0.08/100ml

Tesco Lemon And Lime Zero 4X330ml

£ 0.99
£0.08/100ml

Tesco No Added Sugar Ginger Beer 4 X 330Ml

£ 0.99
£0.08/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here