Tesco Classic Cola 12X330ml

When it ain't broke, don't make it worse.
Tesco coke used to be really pretty good. Preferred it to the big name brands. This new version is tasteless and watery. Going downhill just like everything in Tesco. Extremely disappointing.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 82kJ / 19kcal
INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates [Apple, Carrot, Hibiscus, Molasses], Flavourings (including Caffeine), Phosphoric Acid, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K).
Keep cool and out of sunlight. Not suitable for home freezing.
Produced in the U.K.
12 Servings
Can. Metal widely recycled Sleeve. Plastic not currently recycled
12 x 330ml
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|One can (330ml)
|Energy
|82kJ / 19kcal
|270kJ / 64kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|4.8g
|15.9g
|Sugars
|4.7g
|15.4g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..
