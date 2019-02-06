By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Classic Cola 12X330ml

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Classic Cola 12X330ml
£ 2.50
£0.06/100ml
One can
  • Energy270kJ 64kcal
    3%
  • Fat<0.5
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1
    0%
  • Sugars15.4g
    17%
  • Salt<0.01
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 82kJ / 19kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated cola flavour soft drink with caffeine, sugar and sweeteners.
  • CLASSIC Our drinks experts have been creating colas – and lots of other fizzy drinks – in the UK for more than 25 years. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • CLASSICALLY REFRESHING Our drinks experts have been creating colas – and lots of other fizzy drinks – in the UK for more than 25 years. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • Pack size: 3960ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates [Apple, Carrot, Hibiscus, Molasses], Flavourings (including Caffeine), Phosphoric Acid, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep cool and out of sunlight. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Sleeve. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

12 x 330ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne can (330ml)
Energy82kJ / 19kcal270kJ / 64kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate4.8g15.9g
Sugars4.7g15.4g
Fibre<0.5g<0.5g
Protein<0.5g<0.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

When it ain't broke, don't make it worse.

1 stars

Tesco coke used to be really pretty good. Preferred it to the big name brands. This new version is tasteless and watery. Going downhill just like everything in Tesco. Extremely disappointing.

