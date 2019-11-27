Tesco Diet Cola 12X330ml

BEST OF COLA'S
My friends don't accept any other Cola now they have tasted Tesco's!
Good value
Good value
I like this product
good quality and very pleasant to drink on it's own or as a mixer with Jack Daniels
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3kJ / <1kcal
INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Barley Malt Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates [Apple, Carrot, Hibiscus, Molasses], Phosphoric Acid, Flavourings (including Caffeine), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Sucralose), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate).
Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool dry place.
Produced in the U.K.
12 Servings
Can. Metal widely recycled Sleeve. Plastic not currently recycled
12 x 330ml
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|One can (330ml)
|Energy
|3kJ / <1kcal
|8kJ / 2kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Sugars
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|0.02g
|0.05g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3kJ / <1kcal
12 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Each can (330ml)
|Energy
|3kJ / <1kcal
|8kJ / 2kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Sugars
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|0.02g
|0.05g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019